 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Health officials report HAIL SATAN   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Greater Toronto Area, new cases of COVID-19, Ontario health officials, Vaccination, Toronto, Vaccine, Today's report, Today's case count  
•       •       •

931 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2021 at 10:50 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what's Ford's response?

"We're pausing lifting capacity limits."

You don't farking say?  Shouldn't you have maybe, I don't know, not lifted them to where they are so goddamn soon in the first farking place?!

Just when I thought our moronic government might have figured out that rushing this shiat just makes it worse, they start rushing shiat again.

Granted, a lot of this is pockets of new areas that weren't really on the COVID top ten map before, but apparently we still haven't understood that it still spreads the same.  We've been over 600 new cases for 5 straight days now, and while we're sitting at around 88% fully vaccinated, we're still seeing about a third to 3/5ths of new cases are among fully vaccinated individuals, and while being vaccinated helps keep you out of the hospital in most cases, you're still virulent and need to isolate if you get it.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lol
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
666 new cases
"seven additional deaths"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Electrify
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A little disheartened that about half (300) of the cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. At this point I am only counting breakthrough cases. Those who have made "their choice" to be unvaccinated I could care less if they fall ill to COVID. Still, once the effects of the virus hit high gear, it will be those in the unvaccinated half that will be admitted to hospital.

/obviously my lack of remorse does not extend to those who have legitimate reasons for their unvaccinated status
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well shiat, and I thought this was going to be about weather generated falling ice with little demonic impressions on them
 
whidbey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's almost like there's no way we're out of the woods yet on this shiat.
 
668NeighborOfTheBeast
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My neighbor at work
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Psychopusher: Just when I thought our moronic government might have figured out that rushing this shiat just makes it worse, they start rushing shiat again.


They'll never learn. They'll rush things every time, and act surprised every time it goes wrong.

Electrify: A little disheartened that about half (300) of the cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. At this point I am only counting breakthrough cases. Those who have made "their choice" to be unvaccinated I could care less if they fall ill to COVID. Still, once the effects of the virus hit high gear, it will be those in the unvaccinated half that will be admitted to hospital.


How many of these fully vaccinated individuals live in a household with an unvaccinated member? ie. have a child under 12? Vaccines can only do so much. If you're living with a virus vector child, who might be spewing viruses if even asymptomatic, there's a good chance you'll catch it anyway. Particularly if that virus vector child is spending all day in a poorly ventilated room with dozens of other, unvaccinated virus vectors children.

Virus is going to keep spreading unless the children all get vaccinated, or are kept home from school. We've given up on the second, so we're going to have to wait for the vaccines.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.