(CTV News)   Ring ring ring ring ring ring ring Stabbyphone   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Scary, Toronto police, Injuries, Streets in Toronto, New Toronto, Lake Shore Boulevard, Transport, Stabbing, Mobile phone  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would have been funnier if he was stabbed with a banana.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Canada cops are not just polite (at least when talking to media and knowing it will be published), but they use the "his phone" instead of the more obvious "a phone".
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTH:Man stabbed while trying to sell cellphone in Etobicoke: police
*img of gas station*

So, Sal's selling cellphones by the shell station, now?

And getting stabbed, apparently?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have put a powerful, ancient curse on you, subby. It took years of therapy to get that song out of my head.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: This would have been funnier if he was stabbed with a banana.


Many people don't know how to defend themselves against fresh fruit.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let this be a lesson to all the high pressure salespeople.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Colbert: You can make a deal with someone online, meet them and give them $400 for a pistol.  Then, very quickly, you can have your $400 back!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Canada cops are not just polite (at least when talking to media and knowing it will be published), but they use the "his phone" instead of the more obvious "a phone".


Which is the opposite of what you should do with a dildo.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: kdawg7736: This would have been funnier if he was stabbed with a banana.

Many people don't know how to defend themselves against fresh fruit.


...or pointed sticks.
 
wetrat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: kdawg7736: This would have been funnier if he was stabbed with a banana.

Many people don't know how to defend themselves against fresh fruit.


CSB: Once at a gas station, a crazy guy pointed a banana at me and said he was going to shoot me. I just ignored him and he went and did the same thing to someone else.

In hindsight I probably should have been more alarmed but it's hard to take someone seriously when they're pointing a banana at you.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"what are you going to do, stab me?"

--quote from man stabbed
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ouch! He got stabbed in the Etobicoke. I hate when that happens.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The name "Etobicoke" derives from the Mississauga word wah-do-be-kang (wadoopikaang),[​3] meaning "place where the alders grow".

Huh. Well that's my fun fact for the day
 
