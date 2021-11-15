 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Wild boars roaming in Ontario might be cause for concern, death of King, ensuing game of thrones, officials say   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
24
    More: Interesting, Wild boar, Domestic pig, native wildlife, sounder of wild boars, wild pig, Ministry of Natural Resources, Suidae, negative impact  
•       •       •

435 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2021 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ford is exactly that kind of Borathian. So who's his Lannister?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So shooting them not an option?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent. Killing things clears my head.
 
tree_meat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's been unconfirmed sightings for years so this is pretty depressing.  We dont have the right kind of bang bangs for these farkers.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: So shooting them not an option?


"Bait and trap" them, then what? Yes, engage a restaurant that will put boar on the menu, or a butcher that will process them and distribute the meat to people who need food. Baiting and trapping wild pigs or boars is notoriously hard to do and expensive. I read about a guy who does it, and he has to erect strong fences and first feed the boars so they become accustomed to going inside the structure, and then after a couple of weeks he springs the trap. And he still doesn't get all of them, usually.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tree_meat: There's been unconfirmed sightings for years so this is pretty depressing.  We dont have the right kind of bang bangs for these farkers.


I have a solution that could help. Well, you'll get 30-50 at least.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whither Shakira?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm starting to suspect that all wildlife on earth has recognized humanity as the greatest threat to their future existence (which is true) and has formed a secret coalition to retake the planet.
/I request to be eaten by a pack of ravenous koalas
 
Geotpf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
di-uploads-pod20.dealerinspire.comView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Wild boars roaming in Ontario" sounds like an awful U2 song.
Speaking of which happy Bonokkah everyone, the season draws near.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Duran Duran - The Wild Boys (Official Music Video)
Youtube M43wsiNBwmo
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Unless there's like 30-50, I just don't see what the problem is.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pics.esmemes.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just clone an army of Guy Fieri and send them in with charcoal and barbecue sauce
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: Unless there's like 30-50, I just don't see what the problem is.


If there are not 30-50 now there will be in a few months.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Group of wild boars roaming in Pickering..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, it's almost time for To Juan at the Winter Solstice by Robert Graves. The great royal boar of the headline offers the opportunity. So, here are the last 2 stanzas:

Much snow is falling, winds roar hollowly,
The owl hoots from the elder,
Fear in your heart cries to the loving-cup:
Sorrow to sorrow as the sparks fly upward.
The log groans and confesses:
There is one story and one story only.

Dwell on her graciousness, dwell on her smiling,
Do not forget what flowers
The great boar trampled down in ivy time.
Her brow was creamy as the crested wave,
Her sea-blue eyes were wild
But nothing promised that is not performed.

Here's the entire poem. Farkers who love their Joseph Campbell -- no more than 2 or 3 of you -- should know this one off by heart.

https://www.poemhunter.com/poem/to-ju​a​n-at-the-winter-solstice/


So, get cracking. At your future dinners on the winter solstice, you can rise from your place at table, calmly but drunkenly adjust your clothes into an appropriate dignified array, and while all eyes are on you -- and your daughter stifles her impulse to stop you -- you can recite it. And sit down, your duty done.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: "Group of wild boars roaming in Pickering..."

[Fark user image 600x400]


Who the hell is that? :D
 
krafty420
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mmm, wild bacon
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Solution seems obvious.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Worked with a guy that used to hunt them with a knife. Really nice man. I guess wrestling around with an animal that wants to hurt you and stabbing it to death works out a lot of frustration.
 
meathome
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WastrelWay: stuffy: So shooting them not an option?

"Bait and trap" them, then what? Yes, engage a restaurant that will put boar on the menu, or a butcher that will process them and distribute the meat to people who need food. Baiting and trapping wild pigs or boars is notoriously hard to do and expensive. I read about a guy who does it, and he has to erect strong fences and first feed the boars so they become accustomed to going inside the structure, and then after a couple of weeks he springs the trap. And he still doesn't get all of them, usually.


What type of trap?  Standard corral? Figure-6?

Cost of entry is a bit pricey, but afterwards it's not too bad.  The trick is to figure out the pattern of the sounder - once they've established a territory, it's tough to get them to change pattern, even with a new food source (unless their current sources are already depleted).  Installation can be an issue though... the slightest smell of a person and they become wary of everything around them.  Best strategy is to do your best not to get your scent on the trap while setting it up, and then to wipe it down regardless once the trap is up.  If you can, place some of their normal diet in the area with the trap, in addition to the feeder used with the trap.  When all else fails - acorns.  Feral pigs and boar go nuts for those.

Even with all of that, you'll probably only get about 40% - 50% of the sounder in the trap.  Especially at first.  As you refine the trap, location, and bait used, you'll do better.  Still, you're not going to get anywhere close to 100%.

The other thing, and most hunters don't think about this (when it comes to feral pigs/boars) is that you don't want to cull the males.  Yes, they're more aggressive, and they make the better trophy, but when you start to take the females out of the population, the sounder reproduction rate drops immediately (and for obvious reasons, significantly).  Especially with feral pigs/boars, culling the females is the key to controlling (or even eliminating) the population in a particular area.

/they're the one animal I do encourage people to hunt.  They destroy practically everything around them, and kill off most of the local wildlife.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.