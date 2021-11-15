 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 1864, General William T. Sherman embarked on a set of ambitious improvements to the South
33
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It isn't Sherman's fault he thought that Georgia looked cold.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not ambitious enough.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish we had a man of his vision around today.
 
EL EM
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't go to the car shed, Miss Scarlett!
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Come at me, bro
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The original Infrastructure week.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You really should back that up to December 1963 when he left Chattanooga.

An unintended consequence of the march was a doubling of the death toll at Andersonville when their supplies got cut off.

As for the comment on it not being ambitious enough, the strategic decision not to destroy Savannah (and later Charleston) was a practical thing. Working ports would still be needed after everything was over.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Such a pity he ran out of time to finish the job.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

*1863 (FARK really needs an edit button)
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
fark the confederacy forever

Union Dixie
Youtube DhSzuhdIkuE
 
noitsnot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do it again but start in West Palm Beach
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
After Fort McAllister fell, Sherman made preparations for a siege of Savannah. Confederate lieutenant general Hardee

Seriously?  That burger place is Confederate heritage?   Dang it.  That just leaves Lee's Chicken....   what?   Okay.  Stonewall's Hot Dogs and Root Beer?  Really?  Aw geez.   I guess it's Victory at Both Bull Runs Burgers for lunch.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sherman did his job.
Congress screwed up when they wrote forgiveness into the 14th amendment. They should have hung the traitors rather than let them go to ground and re-emerge as the GQP.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder if any mosquitos were frozen in tree sap after biting General Sherman.

Could be worth looking into.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Live from Savannah, GA (not a repeat from Dec. 10, 1864):

Marching Through Georgia Old Crow Medicine Show
Youtube 1uoVMSwHPoA
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kennesaw Mountain is worth the hike to see the defensive pits and the cannon and what not.  Do the full loop with the second peak.  It's about 5 miles, but worth it.  https://www.atlantatrails.com/ke​nnesaw​-mountain-trails/
 
dhickman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I think you flunked American History.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

This is one place where Lincoln's death played a big part. If he had lived, he may have been more amenable to consequences for the Confederate leadership. Frankly, everyone was ready to end it all and get back to the process of farking the natives over for money. Also, keep in mind in the Western part of the Confederacy the war really didn't end until the early 1870s, with guerilla tactics common.
 
bthom37
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


Sherman the turtle at Janes Island State Park, Crisfield, Maryland approves.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Kennesaw Mountain is worth the hike to see the defensive pits and the cannon and what not.  Do the full loop with the second peak.  It's about 5 miles, but worth it.  https://www.atlantatrails.com/ken​nesaw-mountain-trails/


One place in particular to spend time is the Illinois Regiment Monument. It's sometimes referred to as "Dead Angle". The Confederates had the better position and turned everything into a shooting gallery for two days before they were run out.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Skipping to the relevant part of the 14th Amendment text:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned. But neither the United States nor any state shall assume or pay any debt or obligation incurred in aid of insurrection or rebellion against the United States, or any claim for the loss or emancipation of any slave; but all such debts, obligations and claims shall be held illegal and void.

Meaning- no punishment other than the traitors can't hold public office, and we're paying for the cost of suppressing the rebellion, but not the costs of rebelling.

It was a slap on the wrist, and it allowed the leaders of the Confederacy to live out there days attempting to rewrite history and sow the seeds of this modern rebellion. Nathan Bedford Forrest should have hung as a traitor, not lived out his days in a Memphis mansion.
 
brilett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
History rhyming; with Bannon being arrested today.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Come at me, bro[Fark user image 850x850]


That is how a general should look.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Meaning- no punishment other than the traitors can't hold public office, ...


That's the stupidest reading of that possible. It in no way limits additional civil or criminal punishment.
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bthom37: [Fark user image image 373x450]


This pic remains in my posting hall of fame
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As a youth, for a short time, I lived in Georgia.  I don't remember Sherman ever being taught.  With a middle name like Tecumseh I would have remembered.   I did find the racist posturing oppressive -- they did teach that.   I wondered how crippling that must be over the long term.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Kennesaw Mountain is worth the hike to see the defensive pits and the cannon and what not.  Do the full loop with the second peak.  It's about 5 miles, but worth it.  https://www.atlantatrails.com/ken​nesaw-mountain-trails/


My great great uncles were artillerymen in the Minnesota militia and fought at Kennesaw mountain.  Their letters to my ggg grandfather talk about lobbing shells back and forth, and how one lucky SOB standing there ready to fire a shot damn near got exploded by a confederate shell that bounced in and exploded right next to him.   According to the letter, the guy didn't even flinch.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Come at me, bro[Fark user image image 850x850]


A true American hero. You can just see how much stressed about his responsibilities not only to the president and congress, but to his troops. He took no joy in war, as no person should.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

History has proven time and time again that failing to reintegrate the defeated and continuing to antagonize them, however righteous that may otherwise be, is a surefire way to sacrifice the victory you just won.

See: de-Baathification
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Private_Citizen: Meaning- no punishment other than the traitors can't hold public office, ...

That's the stupidest reading of that possible. It in no way limits additional civil or criminal punishment.


O really? Did Nathan Bedford Forrest face consequences, or live in a Mansion where he founded the KKK, and spread racist hate so far that bust was displayed prominently in the Tennessee Capitol until this very year?

The 14th let them free with no practical consequences, when they should have hung them all.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

There is a difference between helping the people rebuild and reintegrate into the Union, and letting the leaders of that rebellion off with a slap on the wrist. They absolutely should have helped rebuild. But they absolutely should have hung the rich treasonous bastards that started the war in the first place.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
