(Daily Mail)   Goat farm using facial recognition technology to spot related animals and stop them getting incestuous. Will soon begin human beta testing in West Virginia   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If this works, goats can finally start using smartphones.  They had a hell of a time typing in security codes with their hooves.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ear tags must be infinitely more reliable. Why switch to this shiat?
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys are just jealous because we have Tudor's Biscuit World.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Ear tags must be infinitely more reliable. Why switch to this shiat?


Guess tracking down the chain is easier. Also some dude doesn't have to keep checking and keeping track of tags?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Russ1642: Ear tags must be infinitely more reliable. Why switch to this shiat?

Guess tracking down the chain is easier. Also some dude doesn't have to keep checking and keeping track of tags?


The only issue this solves is not having to apply the tags. Other than that all of the same tracking issues are the same.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: jaivirtualcard: Russ1642: Ear tags must be infinitely more reliable. Why switch to this shiat?

Guess tracking down the chain is easier. Also some dude doesn't have to keep checking and keeping track of tags?

The only issue this solves is not having to apply the tags. Other than that all of the same tracking issues are the same.


It scales better and is faster?

Like having bar code readers at checkout at a supermarket vs having to put the price in manually for each order.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One gets the impression that the only thing the tags were used for before was keeping track of their numbers without falling asleep. A simple spreadsheet and color coded tags should be sufficient.

/five dollar solution to a fifty cent problem?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As long as it never gets used on pornhub, idc.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In related news, the birth rate in West Virgina projected to drop to zero.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
incestuous Goats is the name of....wait, goat metal is a thing?

There's a band called Goat Semen? And Goatpenis?

Never mind......the joke can't possibly be funny compared to that.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: If this works, goats can finally start using smartphones.  They had a hell of a time typing in security codes with their hooves.


They were especially foiled by the CAPTCHA question,
"Select all images of edible items"
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

deadsanta: As long as it never gets used on pornhub, idc.


Nah, goats are more likely to be on hornpub.
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Ear tags must be infinitely more reliable. Why switch to this shiat?


Are they using two colors of paintballs, one to each side of the face?  Otherwise stick to ear tags, especially with RFID.  Facial recognition might be some crazy university project, but hardly a sane approach.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Could also be useful for when the British Royal Family throws a big party

/But kind of opposite
//Too many commoners diluting their gene puddle
 
yellowjester
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
French lecture on sheep-aircraft
Youtube 8jC7NKkjCe0
 
GenePoolinWV
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We don't need no stink in' facial recognition software to tell our kin.   We just sniff each other's buttholes and we know.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This explains why the neighbor's kid looks like the nanny.
 
