(NPR)   Traveling for Thanksgiving? Expect even more of a nightmare than usual. Yes, MAGAts and anti-vaxxers are (partially) to blame
32
32 Comments
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, I'm going to see how many years I can use COVID as an excuse to avoid all the extended family Holiday drama and have quiet, low key immediate family only celebrations in the comfort of my own home.

Because it turns out I like those best.

2027 me: l heard a guy cough at the gas station. Can't make it, sorry! Can't be too careful!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This culture of "FA  ----------------------- FO"  needs to be contracted to "FAFO" where malicious nonsense can anticipate swift and powerful response not taking four years.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also blame our inability to make a high speed rail system, unlike any other civilized country.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...could make the experience miserable"

As opposed to how nice it normally is?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just go to your doctor and ask for some Ambien, if you know you cannot sit still for six hours without the driving need to punch a flight attendant or murder the person next to you.

Failing that, try to remember that covered wagons used to travel ten miles a day, and they didn't even have "Angry Birds" to pass the time back then.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm flying out in January with hopes of avoiding the holiday chaos. But I'm also applying for jobs near my family so fingers crossed it'll be me driving there to move rather than flying to visit.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I also blame our inability to make a high speed rail system, unlike any other civilized country.


That would be amazing!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanksgiving travel woes?!  This is totally unprecedented and unlike anything we have ever experienced in any year prior to now!

/Excuse me, I'm just going to defenestrate myself now...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest mistake in the history of the world. The reaction to COVID will be the gift that keeps on giving. I think it will get much worse before it gets better.
Merry Christmas.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my Moderna booster Saturday, since we will be driving cross country over Christmas week.
The thing kicked my ass. Way worse than the 2nd shot. I was in bed all damn day yesterday.
Still, better than the alternative of dying drowning in my own mucus.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no's holiday travel worries. Sounds like rich people problems.

Thoughts and prayers.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passengers need to be force-fed thc/cbd gummies.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I got my Moderna booster Saturday, since we will be driving cross country over Christmas week.
The thing kicked my ass. Way worse than the 2nd shot. I was in bed all damn day yesterday.
Still, better than the alternative of dying drowning in my own mucus.


Driving cross-country over Christmas week or drowning in my own mucus...?  Give me a minute...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I flew 3 weeks ago on American, it was terrible.  Flight cancelled, multiple delays.  Took me 30 hours to fly from Philly to Indiana.

I don't have to worry about Maga at my holidays, since politics is literally all they can talk about, we've broken all ties.  Sad in parts, but not in others.  Time is too short to waste on them, even when it's my Dad.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The sister in law claims the 'destruction of Christmas as a traditional Christian holiday' and the 'fake COVID virus outbreak'  will keep her from attending any events.  Fark:  Her daughter actually caught COVID and has gone up the hospital tree (local(Central ill) /Regional (Mount Vernon, IL) /Big City (St. Louis)) to get care for her post-COVID issues.  Oh, Yes.  The SiL uses the word Covid when discussing her daughter's ails.  But she still insists it was created so that Biden could steal the election.  Somehow.  How?  Some how.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: [Fark user image 425x419]



We were warned.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why go anywhere? Everything you need is right here.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: iheartscotch: I also blame our inability to make a high speed rail system, unlike any other civilized country.

That would be amazing!


Honestly? It would probably be easiest to just hire Japan to do it.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
South Park was right. It would still be better than flying.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I also blame our inability to make a high speed rail system, unlike any other civilized country.


Its your fault for being to large.

It takes me exactly 60 minutes to get to the largest and 2nd largest city in the country, in different directios, and our trains only run at about 100 MPH.

/Greenland excepted (yes I am Danish), visiting anyone outside your own town is a major adventure. Though, you're welcome to have sex with their daughter and/or wife (how else did you think they avoided inbreeding? Its customary, visitors have valuable genes).
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We just need to start treating otherwise healthy people who choose to be unvaccinated like plague rats. A new spike in cases? The unvaccinated get the lockdown, with massive fines who violate lockdown orders, or even jail for repeat offenders. Everyone else? We go on about our days.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I also blame our inability to make a high speed rail system, unlike any other civilized country.


Ah yes, a 3000 mile rail trip from New York to LA sounds awesome.

How would being in sky tubes differ from being on land tubes, other than the speed that idiots can be yeeted off the vessel?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: [Fark user image 425x419]


That beard style is called "the coont" in Denmark, and that's before MAGA/Antivaxxers/Qanons adopted it.

I mean look at it, a slit in the middle, surrounded my trimmed hair.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: jaivirtualcard: [Fark user image 425x419]

We were warned.
[Fark user image 425x489]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: iheartscotch: I also blame our inability to make a high speed rail system, unlike any other civilized country.

Its your fault for being to large.


This guy gets it.

Countries will successful high speed rails, tend to be a fraction of the size of the US.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This year, as with the last several years, I will be doing Thanksgiving at a friend's place. They take COVID seriously, so the number of people attending will be super low. They are low-key people (minus their twin 5-year-old girls) and gracious hosts. I look forward to smoking weed, eating great food, and not having to worry about my extended family and their "COVID was created in a lab to hurt Christians" bullshiat.
 
guestguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: iheartscotch: I also blame our inability to make a high speed rail system, unlike any other civilized country.

Ah yes, a 3000 mile rail trip from New York to LA sounds awesome.

How would being in sky tubes differ from being on land tubes, other than the speed that idiots can be yeeted off the vessel?


The ability to stand up and walk around freely is a huge win for me...especially when there are places like the bar car or dining car to visit.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: iheartscotch: I also blame our inability to make a high speed rail system, unlike any other civilized country.

Ah yes, a 3000 mile rail trip from New York to LA sounds awesome.

How would being in sky tubes differ from being on land tubes, other than the speed that idiots can be yeeted off the vessel?


Wendover has a great video about why trains aren't working in the US. Also  the 3000 miles as you mentioned

Why Trains Suck in America
Youtube mbEfzuCLoAQ


/great channel Btw. Very informative
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Ketchuponsteak: iheartscotch: I also blame our inability to make a high speed rail system, unlike any other civilized country.

Its your fault for being to large.

This guy gets it.

Countries will successful high speed rails, tend to be a fraction of the size of the US.


Cross country HSR is not the best idea, but connecting metros 200-400 miles apart?  The US has some prime examples where it could work.    Plus, it frees up airport capacity for longer haul, more profitable routes.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I worked hard over the years to ensure my kids always had low-key happy holidays, in times of plenty and times of not-plenty. Now that they're adults, we still just carry on only discussing trivial nonsense and such, and that works pretty well. And I was super excited one of my daughters was coming this year with her boyfriend, because it's been at least five years since she was with us for Thanksgiving. But today she told us her roommate got COVID from her girlfriend, positive test this morning. Even though she's been wearing a mask and isolating from the others in the house, they'll need repeat testing.

I don't know precisely to whom I should address my anger, but there's plenty to go around. My daughter makes really good rolls.

I think we all qualify for boosters because of the places we work, so I suppose there's hope for Christmas.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Rapmaster2000: jaivirtualcard: [Fark user image 425x419]

We were warned.
[Fark user image 425x489]

[Fark user image 440x443]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
