(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Plastics potentially poisoning pregnant people   (local21news.com)
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, if a little polymerization is good enough for the fish...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's poisoning all of us.
 
scanman61
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's an ad.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Pregnant women drink copious amounts of bottled water to keep hydrated and they're taking in all these plastic particles.

It's not merely bottled water; it's practically all water, bottled or not.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pretty problematic
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
... and everyone else.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We don't know that effect yet, but we still think it's autism. If you look at the growth of plastic over the years, it kind of correlates with the growth of autism

Maybe in their published study (which I'm not going to look for) they go into more detail on this point, but as it's presented here that's hugely speculative
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We don't know that effect yet, but we still think it's autism. If you look at the growth of plastic over the years, it kind of correlates with the growth of autism," he said.

Warning alert for quackery...just sayin'. Hot-button issue like autism gets Q-adjacent people on board fast.

Lots of stuff "correlates" to the growth of autism. And listen to that scientific jargon: "We think it's autism...it 'kinda' correlates". When I read scientific journals, that's how they state conclusions, lol.

That means the average consumer is taking in 250 grams of plastic a year and when you put that in English units, that's half a pound of plastic,"

Plastic is an issue but many groups have been "sounding the alarm" for a long time and not using questionable numbers and comments from industry types like the head of "Packaging Solutions", just wait I bet he has a "soluion" to the plastic problem he wants to sell you. Oh look, he does!
 
Northern
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

koder: "Pregnant women drink copious amounts of bottled water to keep hydrated and they're taking in all these plastic particles.

It's not merely bottled water; it's practically all water, bottled or not.


Microplastics are everywhere now.  In the soil, air, and water.  That also means drinking water and food.  Our national parks are receiving microplastic rain all year from decaying garbage.  Every beach on earth that doesn't have a daily cleaning crew has plastic everywhere on and in the sand.
We need to go back to glass or aluminum for drinks, and pull back on plastics.  The major source in the ocean is flip-flops, which can be made of biodegradable bamboo.
Certain moneyed interests, linked to the fossil fuel industry, don't want that and have created a fire hose of propaganda against dealing with the plastics crisis.
 
pheelix
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

koder: "Pregnant women drink copious amounts of bottled water to keep hydrated and they're taking in all these plastic particles.

It's not merely bottled water; it's practically all water, bottled or not.


Does this mean every time a woman suffers a miscarriage in Texas, companies in the plastics industry can be sued for $10,000?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: We don't know that effect yet, but we still think it's autism. If you look at the growth of plastic over the years, it kind of correlates with the growth of autism," he said.

Warning alert for quackery...just sayin'. Hot-button issue like autism gets Q-adjacent people on board fast.

Lots of stuff "correlates" to the growth of autism. And listen to that scientific jargon: "We think it's autism...it 'kinda' correlates". When I read scientific journals, that's how they state conclusions, lol.

That means the average consumer is taking in 250 grams of plastic a year and when you put that in English units, that's half a pound of plastic,"

Plastic is an issue but many groups have been "sounding the alarm" for a long time and not using questionable numbers and comments from industry types like the head of "Packaging Solutions", just wait I bet he has a "soluion" to the plastic problem he wants to sell you. Oh look, he does!


The consumption of meat also correlates to the growth of autism - as does the passage of time, breathing oxygen, and having hair or two eyeballs.  Literally ANYTHING that has been going on on a wide basis since we formally discovered and started to understand Autism correlates with the rise of farking Autism - all it means is 'is related to in some unspecified way."  Typical huckster bullshiat
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Northern: koder: "Pregnant women drink copious amounts of bottled water to keep hydrated and they're taking in all these plastic particles.

It's not merely bottled water; it's practically all water, bottled or not.

Microplastics are everywhere now.  In the soil, air, and water.  That also means drinking water and food.  Our national parks are receiving microplastic rain all year from decaying garbage.  Every beach on earth that doesn't have a daily cleaning crew has plastic everywhere on and in the sand.
We need to go back to glass or aluminum for drinks, and pull back on plastics.  The major source in the ocean is flip-flops, which can be made of biodegradable bamboo.
Certain moneyed interests, linked to the fossil fuel industry, don't want that and have created a fire hose of propaganda against dealing with the plastics crisis.


I've wondered off and on if our discovery and widespread use of petroleum wasn't a sort of forbidden apple planted by some great space wizard many moons ago. We went ahead and ate it, and now it's going to lead to our ultimate demise. I think it works, at least as an allegory.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Poignant...
 
GalFisk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Northern: koder: "Pregnant women drink copious amounts of bottled water to keep hydrated and they're taking in all these plastic particles.

It's not merely bottled water; it's practically all water, bottled or not.

Microplastics are everywhere now.  In the soil, air, and water.  That also means drinking water and food.  Our national parks are receiving microplastic rain all year from decaying garbage.  Every beach on earth that doesn't have a daily cleaning crew has plastic everywhere on and in the sand.
We need to go back to glass or aluminum for drinks, and pull back on plastics.  The major source in the ocean is flip-flops, which can be made of biodegradable bamboo.
Certain moneyed interests, linked to the fossil fuel industry, don't want that and have created a fire hose of propaganda against dealing with the plastics crisis.

I've wondered off and on if our discovery and widespread use of petroleum wasn't a sort of forbidden apple planted by some great space wizard many moons ago. We went ahead and ate it, and now it's going to lead to our ultimate demise. I think it works, at least as an allegory.


An aliengory?
 
