(Guardian)   A fascinating insight into the life of an armored dildo hunter in North Carolina   (theguardian.com) divider line
30
Somaticasual
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Clive Bundy : The Later Years (tm)
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
HighOnCraic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x543]


...if you're brave enough.
 
Pert
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x543]


Pert
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
'It's like hunting aliens'

In the pitch dark, Jason Bullard adroitly shoulders his rifle and levels it at the object. "That looks like one!" he mutters. It turns out to be a fuse box. Another candidate, again aimed at with the gun, reveals itself as a rock.

Yup, sounds exactly right...
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Listen Guardian, I know you're trying to spin these things as tough, but them not dying immediately from a single .22 hit isn't that impressive.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you run one over in your car you really need to clean the yuck off before it starts to stink or that stink is going to be with you a very long time.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"In the pitch dark, Jason Bullard adroitly shoulders his rifle and levels it at the object. "That looks like one!" he mutters. It turns out to be a fuse box. Another candidate, again aimed at with the gun, reveals itself as a rock."

WhackingDay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh noes... our precious lawns!!
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A few thoughts:

They're animals looking for food. In addition to hunting the animal, address the surplus of food the animal eats.

They have "armor" - your .22 is not going to be as effective as you think.

One defensive mechanism the armadillo employs is to jump and curl into a ball. If you drive through Texas long enough, you'll see this happen. It's the equivalent of having a bowling ball crash through your windshield at 70 MPH. Being surprised that the animal "jumped up and ran off" says more about you than the animal.

And for fark's sake, google the damn animal and learn how to control the population instead of going full Jimbo and "It's coming right for us!"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

guestguy: 'It's like hunting aliens'

In the pitch dark, Jason Bullard adroitly shoulders his rifle and levels it at the object. "That looks like one!" he mutters. It turns out to be a fuse box. Another candidate, again aimed at with the gun, reveals itself as a rock.

Yup, sounds exactly right...


Missing from the story:  How many sips he takes from a flask between target acquisitions

Fun Fact:  Armadillos often hang on the side of a house.

"Honey!"
Just crawl towards the bathtub, dear.  Cleetus is hunting Armadillos.  Cleetus, yer shootin' at our fuse box again!
Cleetus:  That sounds exactly like what an armadillo would say!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"That looks like one!" he mutters. It turns out to be a fuse box. Another candidate, again aimed at with the gun, reveals itself as a rock.

I know he's hunting at night, but shiat this guy needs to hit the eye dr. before he hits something bad. Having trapped destructive dillos before don't use a .22 unless you can get a perfect head shot (and you won't), that should have been known right off the bat by him.  300blk supersonic or 7.62x39 if you want to use an AR.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tabletop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bumfuzzled: A few thoughts:

They're animals looking for food. In addition to hunting the animal, address the surplus of food the animal eats.

They have "armor" - your .22 is not going to be as effective as you think.

One defensive mechanism the armadillo employs is to jump and curl into a ball. If you drive through Texas long enough, you'll see this happen. It's the equivalent of having a bowling ball crash through your windshield at 70 MPH. Being surprised that the animal "jumped up and ran off" says more about you than the animal.

And for fark's sake, google the damn animal and learn how to control the population instead of going full Jimbo and "It's coming right for us!"


Their armor isn't any sort of obstacle to even a .22, it's just that a .22 isn't that lethal to anything bigger than a squirrel. You're not going to instantly kill raccoons or a possums with every shot either.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"It's like hunting aliens, ...We know nothing about them. We can't seem to kill them easily. They show up unexpectedly. And their numbers have just exploded."

Just like the aliens...
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't mess with them live or dead, they're typically rife with leprosy bacteria.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I,for one, welcome our new armadillo overlords to my home state. Leprosy is a blessing and not a curse! /s
Really though this article is hilarious
 
genner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rumproast42
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTA, "We can't seem to kill them easily."
Probably because they're using .22's.  Armadillos are known to actually ricochet handgun bullets.  A .22 isn't going to do much but annoy them.  Use something that will actually do something.  I'm not saying that you have to go clear up to the .50 cal, but use something a little bigger or faster, like a .223 or a .270.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Too obscure?

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
veale728
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Are you saying he hunts dildos, or he happens to be a dildo that hunts?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
everyone who feels fine about taking the concept of a nuisance animal all the way down to just tearing up lawns, and that shooting into the night at creatures you seem to know little about is a solution to your non-problem, i sincerely wish you a lifetime of anal leakage.  people make me not want to be a people.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's unbelievable.  Hunting the armadillo in NC.  Perhaps Texas could have a reciprocal law, if not the humans, just the SUVs they're driving.   Killing the dinosaur Jesus kept as a pet.  Unbelievable.
 
