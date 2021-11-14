 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   Bank robber who was obsessed with "The Thomas Crowne Affair" found, having renamed himself Thomas and lived close to where the movie was filmed. Fail: but not until after he died 52 years later   (usatoday.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Repeat.
 
alitaki
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Heard about this on the radio the other night and I applauded the guy. Stole the cash, lived a long life under everyone's nose and died as an older, free, man. My wife thought he was an idiot for taking so little and they didn't say anything about the bankruptcy on the radio so maybe she was right.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

alitaki: Heard about this on the radio the other night and I applauded the guy. Stole the cash, lived a long life under everyone's nose and died as an older, free, man. My wife thought he was an idiot for taking so little and they didn't say anything about the bankruptcy on the radio so maybe she was right.


200,000 dollars in 1960s money went a lot farther. And on that note it's weird listening to the old dragnet radio dramas and hearing them treat 20 dollars as something that's a big deal for a teenager to have.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And his new family must now come to terms with the fact he was a liar and a thief
 
