(News.com.au)   Freedom in the Age Of Covid-19 begins with a knife to the back of the wage earner   (news.com.au) divider line
4
617 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2021 at 5:41 AM (56 minutes ago)



4 Comments     (+0 »)
mehhhhhh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Prove you caught it at work? I only go two places and I sure as hell didn't it at home.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA: "If someone is unable to work because of long Covid but has evidence they caught the disease through their job, they could still receive a large chunk of their wage through worker's compensation."

Could it be that some people are willing to lie about where they caught Covid?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Age of Covid was one of the stranger AoE II expansions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Prove you caught it at work? I only go two places and I sure as hell didn't it at home.


Prove you didn't go somewhere else.
 
