(Manhattan Institute)   You Yanks need to learn to live more like Europeans ..to help save the planet and all
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA   "Finally, if we are truly serious about protecting the planet, being a good global citizen will take more than driving an electric car or installing solar panels. It means consuming less so that we throw less away."

Easy enough concept, but for a lot of Americans shopping and buying are forms of socialization and entertainment. Changing that makes sense, but isn't likely.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a shower once a week and ensure all the stores close at like 1700?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that'll go over like a fart in a spacesuit with the MAGA crowd.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A one-paragraph article?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the very least, we should rebuild cities to be less reliant on cars and invest in better public transportation. Destroying Toon Town so as to force people to rely on private automobiles was a terrible idea.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, socialized healthcare, programs that help individuals and families, a better work-life balance, better wages? Sounds like a great idea.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: A one-paragraph article?


I was confused by that too, but for some reason they decided to hide the rest of the article behind another link.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be more than happy to live like a European...as soon as I get universal healthcare and a public transportation system that actually works.

Until then, politicians & business leaders can fork right off in their private jets & three vacation homes that use more fuel & water than I ever could.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe four years of some guy in the White House declaring a trade war individually on every frickin' country on the planet with punishing "tariffs" that needed a personal waiver signed by you know caused this -- both sabotaging the supply chain and the building inflation recklessly.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drive a tiny car?

/CSB
Back in the oughts, I worked across the base and there was a morning social hour that occurred in my area betwix the guppies.   Usually, it was Obama taking their guns or the socialist state of Illinois (they emigrated here from Virginia during BRAC).  One morning, Tracy, the guy who drove a pickup truck that had a bumper stickers "Son of the Revolution" and "Son of the Confederacy", was incensed that Obama, for some reason, wanted everyone to buy a Chevy Sonic/Aveo.  I'm guess someone of at Breitbart was bored or slipped the stupidest article possible in to Tracy's morning news feed.  He had a printout from the website saying Obama wanted everyone to buy a small car.

Tracy went on a twenty minute rant about how much stuff he had to haul in his pickup and repeated himself a few times.  But there was no way a three hundred pound redneck would fit in an Aveo.  Something he clearly failed to mention.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she doesn't like it here, she can move back.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Duck_of_Doom: So, socialized healthcare, programs that help individuals and families, a better work-life balance, better wages? Sounds like a great idea.


With better wages I too could smugly lecture everyone about saving the planet in a condescending tone while ignoring the huddled masses living paycheck to paycheck trying to decide to pay a bill or buy groceries or replace the balding tires on their car that month.  :p
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: So, socialized healthcare, programs that help individuals and families, a better work-life balance, better wages? Sounds like a great idea.


THIS!
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
OK.  I'm willing to wear socks with my sandals if it will save the planet.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Also, can I suggest being more space conscious and getting rid of lawns as a middle class status symbol? We waste so much time, energy and water on maintaining grass.
 
gar1013
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Maybe four years of some guy in the White House declaring a trade war individually on every frickin' country on the planet with punishing "tariffs" that needed a personal waiver signed by you know caused this -- both sabotaging the supply chain and the building inflation recklessly.


That's totally why the rate of increase in inflation only seemed to occur right after Biden took office.

Lol, freaking Biden apologists.

Let's go Brandon.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I remember working in big box retail when 9/11 happened. I was sure a bunch of us were going to get laid off because our store's profit was marginal at the best of times, but Bush went on TV and told people that shopping was their patriotic duty, and the parking lot stayed full.

That was the moment I realized that I was no longer living in a country. Instead, I was living in a corporate subsidiary.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gar1013: BitwiseShift: Maybe four years of some guy in the White House declaring a trade war individually on every frickin' country on the planet with punishing "tariffs" that needed a personal waiver signed by you know caused this -- both sabotaging the supply chain and the building inflation recklessly.

That's totally why the rate of increase in inflation only seemed to occur right after Biden took office.

Lol, freaking Biden apologists.

Let's go Brandon.


Dude, grow some balls and just say "fark Biden," like us leftists do. It's okay. You're an adult, you can swear.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Americans are conditioned to accumulate and acquire ever more goods. Minimize your item inventory and your soul will be unburdened.
/I carry a spork naked on the cliffs covered in grease
 
kukukupo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It would all be for naught if India and China aren't changing their ways.
 
gar1013
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: gar1013: BitwiseShift: Maybe four years of some guy in the White House declaring a trade war individually on every frickin' country on the planet with punishing "tariffs" that needed a personal waiver signed by you know caused this -- both sabotaging the supply chain and the building inflation recklessly.

That's totally why the rate of increase in inflation only seemed to occur right after Biden took office.

Lol, freaking Biden apologists.

Let's go Brandon.

Dude, grow some balls and just say "fark Biden," like us leftists do. It's okay. You're an adult, you can swear.


I can also cheer on Brandon.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: gar1013: BitwiseShift: Maybe four years of some guy in the White House declaring a trade war individually on every frickin' country on the planet with punishing "tariffs" that needed a personal waiver signed by you know caused this -- both sabotaging the supply chain and the building inflation recklessly.

That's totally why the rate of increase in inflation only seemed to occur right after Biden took office.

Lol, freaking Biden apologists.

Let's go Brandon.

Dude, grow some balls and just say "fark Biden," like us leftists do. It's okay. You're an adult, you can swear.


It was cute right after it happened, but it's worn out now. But yeah, everyone has had reasons to say fark Joe Biden this year, just different ones depending on your personal politics.

/As opposed to the previous four years where the administration said fark all y'all constantly
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gar1013: MattytheMouse: gar1013: BitwiseShift: Maybe four years of some guy in the White House declaring a trade war individually on every frickin' country on the planet with punishing "tariffs" that needed a personal waiver signed by you know caused this -- both sabotaging the supply chain and the building inflation recklessly.

That's totally why the rate of increase in inflation only seemed to occur right after Biden took office.

Lol, freaking Biden apologists.

Let's go Brandon.

Dude, grow some balls and just say "fark Biden," like us leftists do. It's okay. You're an adult, you can swear.

I can also cheer on Brandon.


Translation: His sense of humor is so lame  that he seriously thinks it's funny.

/They've been really desperate for something other than identifying as an attack helicopter ever since Hillary Clinton left the political stage.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/actually europeans are all thin because they smoke like chimneys
//universal healthcare creates externalities
///extra slashie for death sticks
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: MattytheMouse: gar1013: BitwiseShift: Maybe four years of some guy in the White House declaring a trade war individually on every frickin' country on the planet with punishing "tariffs" that needed a personal waiver signed by you know caused this -- both sabotaging the supply chain and the building inflation recklessly.

That's totally why the rate of increase in inflation only seemed to occur right after Biden took office.

Lol, freaking Biden apologists.

Let's go Brandon.

Dude, grow some balls and just say "fark Biden," like us leftists do. It's okay. You're an adult, you can swear.

It was cute right after it happened, but it's worn out now. But yeah, everyone has had reasons to say fark Joe Biden this year, just different ones depending on your personal politics.

/As opposed to the previous four years where the administration said fark all y'all constantly


It was funny at first, and then a handful of people started being like "obviously, this was a conspiracy by the media to have that guy try and cover up how the public REALLY feel about Biden," and then suddenly everybody that unironically uses "let's go Brandon," became more silly than the initial gaffe.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One of the starkest differences between Europe and the US is the cereal aisles in grocery stores.
In Europe, you'll typically find about 20 choices taking up a few meters of shelf space.
In America, it's one entire aisle with 100 different brands.
Growing up, that's just how I thought it should be. Looking back, it's utter madness.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: [i.kym-cdn.com image 712x515]

/actually europeans are all thin because they smoke like chimneys
//universal healthcare creates externalities
///extra slashie for death sticks


Only cowards wouldn't sleep with the big lady, too,
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: gar1013: BitwiseShift: Maybe four years of some guy in the White House declaring a trade war individually on every frickin' country on the planet with punishing "tariffs" that needed a personal waiver signed by you know caused this -- both sabotaging the supply chain and the building inflation recklessly.

That's totally why the rate of increase in inflation only seemed to occur right after Biden took office.

Lol, freaking Biden apologists.

Let's go Brandon.

Dude, grow some balls and just say "fark Biden," like us leftists do. It's okay. You're an adult, you can swear.


#PresidentBrandon

#PresidentBrandon
 
gnosis301
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Take a shower once a week and ensure all the stores close at like 1700?


That year has long since passed.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: One of the starkest differences between Europe and the US is the cereal aisles in grocery stores.
In Europe, you'll typically find about 20 choices taking up a few meters of shelf space.
In America, it's one entire aisle with 100 different brands.
Growing up, that's just how I thought it should be. Looking back, it's utter madness.


Half of those are the off-brand or store-brand versions of the name brand. And often, but not always, made exactly the same. The ones that aren't manage to taste universally like ass.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: NM Volunteer: A one-paragraph article?

I was confused by that too, but for some reason they decided to hide the rest of the article behind another link.
[Fark user image 346x750]


I tried the other link and it didn't lead to anything, so I gave up.
But I've consumed less of the article; which is what they wanted, I guess.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: NM Volunteer: A one-paragraph article?

I was confused by that too, but for some reason they decided to hide the rest of the article behind another link.
[Fark user image 346x750]


Came in here to complain about a lazy-assed subby who can't read past a single paragraph, then wondered about the lazy-assed mod who greened it, ended up with suspicious of nefarious system gaming ad income shenanigans.  I feel used.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can't even save ourselves with a bought and paid for by taxes (read: FREE. LIKE FREEDOM) vaccine.

Sorry, planet, just pretend we aren't here. If the U.S. survives the next 10-15 years, give us a call if we don't call you.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, I should do more.... Ok.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Drive a tiny car?

/CSB
Back in the oughts, I worked across the base and there was a morning social hour that occurred in my area betwix the guppies.   Usually, it was Obama taking their guns or the socialist state of Illinois (they emigrated here from Virginia during BRAC).  One morning, Tracy, the guy who drove a pickup truck that had a bumper stickers "Son of the Revolution" and "Son of the Confederacy", was incensed that Obama, for some reason, wanted everyone to buy a Chevy Sonic/Aveo.  I'm guess someone of at Breitbart was bored or slipped the stupidest article possible in to Tracy's morning news feed.  He had a printout from the website saying Obama wanted everyone to buy a small car.

Tracy went on a twenty minute rant about how much stuff he had to haul in his pickup and repeated himself a few times.  But there was no way a three hundred pound redneck would fit in an Aveo.  Something he clearly failed to mention.


Our fleet was Aveos for a few years. FYI 2 400 lb 6ft 5in guys fit just fine in Aveo front seats. Not comfortable with 2 bur doable, and quite fine for 1.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So once again, it is up to YOU the individual to stop climate change. Not industry. YOU.

Go fark yourself.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: gar1013: BitwiseShift: Maybe four years of some guy in the White House declaring a trade war individually on every frickin' country on the planet with punishing "tariffs" that needed a personal waiver signed by you know caused this -- both sabotaging the supply chain and the building inflation recklessly.

That's totally why the rate of increase in inflation only seemed to occur right after Biden took office.

Lol, freaking Biden apologists.

Let's go Brandon.

Dude, grow some balls and just say "fark Biden," like us leftists do. It's okay. You're an adult, you can swear.


Is he, though?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Subtonic: So once again, it is up to YOU the individual to stop climate change. Not industry. YOU.

Go fark yourself.


This wasn't even really about climate change. It was about economic health.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: Harry Freakstorm: Drive a tiny car?

/CSB
Back in the oughts, I worked across the base and there was a morning social hour that occurred in my area betwix the guppies.   Usually, it was Obama taking their guns or the socialist state of Illinois (they emigrated here from Virginia during BRAC).  One morning, Tracy, the guy who drove a pickup truck that had a bumper stickers "Son of the Revolution" and "Son of the Confederacy", was incensed that Obama, for some reason, wanted everyone to buy a Chevy Sonic/Aveo.  I'm guess someone of at Breitbart was bored or slipped the stupidest article possible in to Tracy's morning news feed.  He had a printout from the website saying Obama wanted everyone to buy a small car.

Tracy went on a twenty minute rant about how much stuff he had to haul in his pickup and repeated himself a few times.  But there was no way a three hundred pound redneck would fit in an Aveo.  Something he clearly failed to mention.

Our fleet was Aveos for a few years. FYI 2 400 lb 6ft 5in guys fit just fine in Aveo front seats. Not comfortable with 2 bur doable, and quite fine for 1.


Small modern cars seem to have much better seat adjustments than cars in the past, and that lets surprisingly big people fit in them. I'm 2 meters tall, and not skinny, and I used to do deliveries in a chevy spark that I felt plenty comfortable in because the seat would crank down far enough that I was basically sitting on the floor of the back seat.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I know we're going to blame Covid and supply chain issues for this but this is really been going on a long time at a much smaller level. Now the numbers say we're buying, or tryin to buy, more and more crap but the number of Americans who can buy that crap has been steadily shrinking. Wages have stagnated .

So we buy surely but we're edging out the lower level of buyers. Sure the middle class Karens may buy 10 tons of crap and change out decorations for every holiday but for most people that's not happening. Most people are not trying to buy everything they set their eyes on. That is clearly a middle-class and above phenomenon in America

This might be a very long term permanent thing as we continue our efforts to shrink the middle class and increase the ranks of the poor.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I already dip my fries in mayo. What more do you expect of me?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Let's do it!

/offer not valid in Great Britain
 
bizzwire
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: So, socialized healthcare, programs that help individuals and families, a better work-life balance, better wages? Sounds like a great idea.


and better food, too.

/offer not valid in Great Britain
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Subtonic: So once again, it is up to YOU the individual to stop climate change. Not industry. YOU.

Go fark yourself.

This wasn't even really about climate change. It was about economic health.


I didn't read the article and simply jumped at my perceived conclusion. I'm sorry. I know this never happens here on fark dot com.
 
Froman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Subtonic: So once again, it is up to YOU the individual to stop climate change. Not industry. YOU.

Go fark yourself.


It has to be a mass decision, with an overwhelming majority agreeing to change. Individual efforts don't make a dent. I still do what I can on principle, because I can't ask anyone to do something I won't. But we are well past the point of where optional, individual choices will change things. It has to be forced, if not by law then by logistics.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I already dip my fries in mayo. What more do you expect of me?


I still get looks of disgust when I do that. But I get a pass because I add some ketchup.
 
Packard Walsh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

berylman: Americans are conditioned to accumulate and acquire ever more goods. Minimize your item inventory and your soul will be unburdened.
/I carry a spork naked on the cliffs covered in grease


It's the advertising industry that drives consumerism.  People dropping $1000+ year after year on a new shiny phone.  You don't need that, clearly taxes aren't high enough on those people.  Those dollars are just going into the pockets of the billionaire stockholders.  If you're not smart enough to spend your money wisely we should take it and do it for you.

Advertising should be outlawed, or at least regulated to the point of ineffectiveness.

Limits should be put on how often you can buy things like phones, cars and all the other stuff people buy all the time just because they want to, or they get a huge tax penalty.  Like an 80 or 90% sales tax.   And if you want more than one car fine but you will get a luxury tax of 80% of the value of the more valuable car per year.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tax Boy: [i.kym-cdn.com image 712x515]

/actually europeans are all thin because they smoke like chimneys
//universal healthcare creates externalities
///extra slashie for death sticks


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MythDragon: I already dip my fries in mayo. What more do you expect of me?


Did you remember the layer of goulash?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.