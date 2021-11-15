 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Woman who trespassed at Mar-a-Lago deported to China. Says she's not from there   (theguardian.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, should have let her put the malware in.  China woulda given us the Jan 6th info by now.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Amazing. She trespassed on Mar~A~Lago, and spent more time in jail than a lot of the Jan 6th insurrectionists.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In court in April 2019, prosecutors said items found in her hotel room included a signal detector used to pick up the presence of hidden cameras, nine USB drives, five sim cards and a cellphone, $8,000 in cash and several credit and debit cards.

At sentencing, the then 33-year-old said she went to Mar-a-Lago "to meet the president and family and just make friends".

FBI agents need friends too.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Amazing. She trespassed on Mar~A~Lago, and spent more time in jail than a lot of the Jan 6th insurrectionists.


yeah but she's asian tho
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She claimed to have only been playing a joke.
 
