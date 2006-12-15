 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Lady construction manager says male co-workers don't take her seriously because she's smoking hot   (nypost.com) divider line
49
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They don't take her seriously because it's impossible to work construction and maintain those looks. Construction is generally dirty, hard, outside work, which isn't really consistent with makeup, porcelain skin, and soft hands.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: They don't take her seriously because it's impossible to work construction and maintain those looks. Construction is generally dirty, hard, outside work, which isn't really consistent with makeup, porcelain skin, and soft hands.


That's exactly what they said when they fired me.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just jealous that she has a place to carry a hammer without wearing a toolbelt

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Okay, whatever, Boob the Builder.
 
Thingster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: They don't take her seriously because it's impossible to work construction and maintain those looks. Construction is generally dirty, hard, outside work, which isn't really consistent with makeup, porcelain skin, and soft hands.


Pretty much this.

There are a lot of worthless CMs, and they all have something in common - they didn't come up through a trade, and they don't participate in the project except to show up on Friday for a half day meeting so they can say that they wear boots and a hard hat for their job.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Something something erections
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They don't respect you because you clearly have never done a day of the work you are "managing".
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You don't make Project Manager without someone taking you seriously. I hope.

Also, construction workers will give grief to everyone working with them, make or female. Attractive? You're going to catch shiat from them. Ugly? You too. Plain? You get your share.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah...it's not because she looks 12?  Doogie Howser had the same problem, and he wasn't pretty.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Having the name "Autumn" probably doesn't help either.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: They don't take her seriously because it's impossible to work construction and maintain those looks. Construction is generally dirty, hard, outside work, which isn't really consistent with makeup, porcelain skin, and soft hands.


Well, that and because she's someone who has 13,100 TikTok followers.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe she should be working instead of taking selfies.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Something something erections


Roebling's Presentation
Youtube c4cCyukRyMw
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe she should transfer to the "Doll" house industry.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If she's really the project manager she should be able to strategically cut some safety costs and solve the problem.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Let's see how she looks dressed for a day at the site.  Full makeup and coiffed?  You aren't serious about 'working' construction.
 
aperson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Women on the trades is a lot more common than it used to be, and as far as I've seen, they are generally well accepted.  They also generally don't show up to the job site in full makeup and dressed for their modeling side gig.

Also many of her complaints (ignored emails, people talking to her subordinates instead of her, high stress) are just normal parts of being a CM.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"So basically another project manager from the other company - she's a woman, by the way - and one that I looked up to before I wore this and contacted my boss to let her know that what I was wearing on site every day was not appropriate."

Not really a "by the way", by the way.  A) Other women do be like that, and B) the biggest dumbest lunk plumber named Earl on the site knows he'd get in trouble for it.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
First - I was REALLY expecting to see a terribly ugly woman, as is what is to be expected with a Fark "smoking hot" thread

Second...  Anytime I see someone say "they don't take me seriously", there needs to be some qualifications listed.  Those qualifications need to include more than just the academic knowledge of construction management.

And clearly, this woman has never actually worked construction in her life.
 
wage0048
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: They don't take her seriously because it's impossible to work construction and maintain those looks. Construction is generally dirty, hard, outside work, which isn't really consistent with makeup, porcelain skin, and soft hands.


a_room_with_a_moose: They don't respect you because you clearly have never done a day of the work you are "managing".


Ragin' Asian: Maybe she should be working instead of taking selfies.


But...sexism!

(and sarcasm, in case that wasn't obvious).
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aperson: Women on the trades is a lot more common than it used to be, and as far as I've seen, they are generally well accepted.  They also generally don't show up to the job site in full makeup and dressed for their modeling side gig.

Also many of her complaints (ignored emails, people talking to her subordinates instead of her, high stress) are just normal parts of being a CM.


Ex girlfriend (but still friendly) did road crew work a couple of summers with a friend. She said the men they worked with were mildly flirtatious but mainly concerned that they could do the work well enough, which they did.

Also apparently there was occasional topless sunbathing during lunch breaks out of sight of the road. She didn't like tan lines.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hope the admins are getting a taste of those dollars for advertising TikTok
 
You are Borg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lady red seal electrician here. She's not helping...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: They don't take her seriously because it's impossible to work construction and maintain those looks. Construction is generally dirty, hard, outside work, which isn't really consistent with makeup, porcelain skin, and soft hands.


Impossible for you maybe. I can work and still be banging hot.

Ladies.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Okay, whatever, Boob the Builder.


"Can we fark her?"
'Yes you can!'
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: "So basically another project manager from the other company - she's a woman, by the way - and one that I looked up to before I wore this and contacted my boss to let her know that what I was wearing on site every day was not appropriate."

Not really a "by the way", by the way.  A) Other women do be like that, and B) the biggest dumbest lunk plumber named Earl on the site knows he'd get in trouble for it.


My old job the woman project manager who was just a complete fundie religious asshole recounted to me with relish how she hounded a former female coworker who had breast implants until she quit the field.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OldRod: They're just jealous that she has a place to carry a hammer without wearing a toolbelt

[Fark user image 481x577]


Wait, that's her? I've been conditioned never to click on "smoking hot" links.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The poor thing.  The burden she carries is so heavy.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
as well as finding time to be a curve model

Is that the new word for "plus size"?

"I'm not fat; I'm fluffy!"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At the auto shop I take my car to, the front desk lady is pretty cute. But she always remembers my name (only been a few time for an oil change/rotation and to fix my work van like twice) and knows what she's doing.
I have no problem telling her my car troubles and never felt like I had to ask "is there a man I can talk to?" I figure they wouldn't have her there is she didn't know how to work.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Methinks this article is complete fiction & a not-so-clever ruse to attract attentio- OOO, she's showing some cleavage!
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She seems to be awfully focussed on her appearance and what people think of her. If she does her job well, people will respect her. Concentrate on that first is my suggestion and work on making allies who can help you to get the job done.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What's wrong with you all? I bet she does the breast job imaginable!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some of the best construction workers are women. This lady is dressing up like she is Construction Worker Barbie.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: EvilEgg: They don't take her seriously because it's impossible to work construction and maintain those looks. Construction is generally dirty, hard, outside work, which isn't really consistent with makeup, porcelain skin, and soft hands.

Impossible for you maybe. I can work and still be banging hot.

Ladies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: as well as finding time to be a curve model

Is that the new word for "plus size"?

"I'm not fat; I'm fluffy!"


Yes. The woke crowd has gone back to normalizing fat, overweight, and obese people as "healthy" by redefining terms and declaring words like fat, overweight, and obese as hate speech.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Directions USA Models, a Powerhouse Modeling Agency in North Carolina.

What are powerhouse models?

I'm thinking it has to do with that contest Mr. Burns had for kids but that scamp, Ed "Grimey" Grimes convinced Homer to enter.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Something something erections


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Erectio​n​_(film)
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There is a remedy: just go build something. Attractive or not you may indeed have to "prove yourself" in life. Pour a foundation... put in a walk... frame some windows... kick in the carpet... hell, shingle a roof in the summer! The only thing that matters in construction/carpentry is your ability to perform the task. There is a job to do, and something tells me this one has never seen one to completion.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't take ANYONE over 22 serious if they post on Tik Tok
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

You are Borg: Lady red seal electrician here. She's not helping...


'Red Seal'?  Please 'splain?
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
From what I understand, her problem stems from the following incident. She was on the fifth floor of a building under construction and realized that she needs a saw. She looked around her, none. She looks five floors down, sees a man looking up at her. She's screaming but the guy can't hear her cause of all the noise around. So she decides to use sign language.

She points to her eye meaning 'I', then she points to her knee, meaning 'need', then she makes a saw motion with her arm to meaning 'saw'. The guy on the bottom floor pulls down his pants and starts jerking off.

She got so pissed off, she runs down 5 floors and goes up in the guy's face and pushes him.

"What's your problem!!! I was trying to tell you that I needed a saw!"

The guy replies "Wowow relax woman! Take it easy! I was trying to tell you that I'm coming."
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OldRod: They're just jealous that she has a place to carry a hammer without wearing a toolbelt

[Fark user image 481x577]


Something about hammering a spike thru a board...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I don't take ANYONE over 22 serious if they post on Tik Tok


"Account created:2006-12-15 03:44:16 (14 years ago)"
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You know she gets dirty :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Work as a PM is similar to hearding cats.
It sucks!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: They don't take her seriously because it's impossible to work construction and maintain those looks. Construction is generally dirty, hard, outside work, which isn't really consistent with makeup, porcelain skin, and soft hands.


Makeup works all kinds of wonders Egg - what it's for.  No one's looking at her hands here, and for those of us that could stop looking at the cleavage (it took a sec admittedly) it's pretty obvious there's a lot of it going on there.  Here's a by far more extreme example of how you can cover up way more messed up than sun and work wear and tear:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: You are Borg: Lady red seal electrician here. She's not helping...

'Red Seal'?  Please 'splain?


She has a face like a slapped ass.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Construction Management?  She could work in the corporate office and those mean construction guys call her and tell her the cement trucks haven't shown up.  Now, she has to call the cement company and see why the trucks aren't there.  And the lady that answered the phone at the cement place doesn't know anything.  Why did she get that job, one wonders.   And so, she has to yell, which is completely unprofessional and not like her at all but it has to be done, right?  And so, for twenty minutes I have to read this bimbo a riot act about how her cement company was contract AND OBLIGATED, can't stress this enough, to have five cement trucks on site by 9 am.   And just as I pause for a breath, the silly lady on the other end of the  line says "Ma'am, this is an Arby's" and hangs up on her.

So, now I gotta tell my boss that the cement company became an Arby's and they don't have cement.  So I go to his office and he always has me pick up some paper he just dropped.  I tell him the bad news and he says "Did you call the right number?"  Well, of course I did.  I know the number for Arby's by heart.   I have to call lunch orders in from 10:30 to 1:30 and deliver said lunch orders.  It's part of being construction management.  And he says "Let me take care of this.  Just reach up on that shelf and get me that book, please.  Do it slowly, with one heel off the floor, please.   Thank god I'm a PowerHouse Model.  I can follow those complex instructions, right?

He gets on the phone to the Arby's Cement Company.   He says 'some bimbo' messed things up again and get some trucks down to the construction site.   Then he calls the guys at the site.  Says the bimbo messed shiat up again.   He describes my outfit to them.  But he calls them 'slutty DKNY heels' when they're obviously Ivanka shoes.

Men, am I right?
 
