(News.com.au)   Police say there is nothing suspicious about the death of a missing elderly woman whose body was found in a septic tank. Subby thinks something stinks   (news.com.au) divider line
12 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dementia is hell
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby's too kind..  I think they're full of shiat.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can't believe they would poo-poo her death.
 
tasteme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Death by flush?
 
ThePea
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's probably nothing suspicious about the death of a missing autistic child found in a lake either, subby, that's why it's the daily nightmare of every autistic kid's parents.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Color me septical.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait just how do you get into the septic tank? I thought they were buried and the hookup to drain it is not to large.
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: Wait just how do you get into the septic tank? I thought they were buried and the hookup to drain it is not to large.


Tom Selleck promised they all float down there
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ThePea: There's probably nothing suspicious about the death of a missing autistic child found in a lake either, subby, that's why it's the daily nightmare of every autistic kid's parents.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it an open septic?
More less a big hole that waste flushes into?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why does the picture look like it's from the Sims?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
tan me hide in the septic tank  clyde, tie me kangaroo down sport
 
