(AP News) The employees belong where they work (apnews.com)
SirGunslinger
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm not surprised given how horrifying state and local prisons have gotten.
 
King Something
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's always the employees you gotta look out for.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My job has sometimes involved working closely with corrections employees, from entry level positions all the way up to wardens, and everyone in between. The main thing you need to understand is that these are largely people who weren't smart enough to become cops. Let that sink in.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's what you get when you have underpaid undertrained people who don't respect their job
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's always cute when journalists notice a problem that's been out of control for 50 years and proudly think they just discovered it.

Not ALL those lawsuits filed by inmates have been bullshiat timewasters about peanut butter.
 
