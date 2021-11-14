 Skip to content
(CBS News)   The town Olympia in the state of Washington offers a variety of activities like hiking, fishing, calling the dead, biking, kayaWAIT what?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Telephone, Rotary dial, rotary phone, lost souls, Telephone exchange, Long distance, Erin Sylvester, Push-button telephone  
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ring out your dead!
Ring out your dead!
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hello, Phil DeGraves there?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Welcome to Washington State, here's your tree octopus.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Joelle, their four-year-old daughter. Without warning, Joelle died last year from an infection.

It's always sad when kids just suddenly drop dead from obvious, easily preventable ailments.
 
woodjf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It beats paying some nutcase to scam them and if it helps them through a shiatty time all the power to them. I hope it helps them get peaceful.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
woodjf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Joelle, their four-year-old daughter. Without warning, Joelle died last year from an infection.

It's always sad when kids just suddenly drop dead from obvious, easily preventable ailments.


Blood infection can come on fast and kill faster. That's hard to prevent or treat.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Welcome to Washington State, here's your tree octopus.


Go Kraken!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Joelle, their four-year-old daughter. Without warning, Joelle died last year from an infection.

It's always sad when kids just suddenly drop dead from obvious, easily preventable ailments.


Where did you get your medical degree and how are you familiar with this case?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The_Sponge: Dustin_00: Welcome to Washington State, here's your tree octopus.

Go Kraken!


Good to have a non-depressing team to root for this month...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

woodjf: UltimaCS: Joelle, their four-year-old daughter. Without warning, Joelle died last year from an infection.

It's always sad when kids just suddenly drop dead from obvious, easily preventable ailments.

Blood infection can come on fast and kill faster. That's hard to prevent or treat.


Bingo.  And I am not a doctor (duh), but here are certain bacterial infections that unfortunately come on strong an kill people.
 
