During an earthquake please be aware of falling rocks and landslides
25
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lenny Bruce is not afraid
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ummm, time to leave...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time don't bring that super loud asshole with you when venturing into a potential avalanche zone.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes you get the high ground, sometimes the high ground gets you.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dancing trucks:
https://twitter.com/MohseniAref/statu​s​/1459868894986915845
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You know, I have been afraid of changin'
And, gettin' older, too
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who is stoopid enough to stand their ground and record that rather than running away?
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's getting really dusty in this room.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
California Earthquake of 1989 (Loma Prieta)
Youtube _KtxCcS7NNw
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Who is stoopid enough to stand their ground and record that rather than running away?


IDK but hey, free burial! You don't just pass up that opportunity. Have you seen what a funeral costs?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm telling you, the real estate market is on the move in that neighborhood!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Next time don't bring that super loud asshole with you when venturing into a potential avalanche zone.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fleetwood Mac - Landslide (Official Music Video)
Youtube WM7-PYtXtJM
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [YouTube video: California Earthquake of 1989 (Loma Prieta)]


I was stationed at NATTC Millington on that day. That same morning I received my orders to NWS Concord. I arrived in San Francisco twenty days later. The Embarcadao overpass was still laying on the ground below where it had been above a few days before.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I guess this is news to anyone who doesn't live in California or Japan.
 
bloop287 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I guess this is news to anyone who doesn't live in California or Japan.


Or Alaska
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bloop287: Claude Ballse: I guess this is news to anyone who doesn't live in California or Japan.

Or Alaska


Very true.
 
IDisME
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Who is stoopid enough to stand their ground and record that rather than running away?


I just wonder where you could run to?  It looked like the bottom of a valley with landslides coming from both sides.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Who is stoopid enough to stand their ground and record that rather than running away?


It's a little too late once you realize it's time to leave.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Who is stoopid enough to stand their ground and record that rather than running away?


Counterpoint: he held the camera horizontally.
 
drgullen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IDisME: SloppyFrenchKisser: Who is stoopid enough to stand their ground and record that rather than running away?

I just wonder where you could run to?  It looked like the bottom of a valley with landslides coming from both sides.


It's like in tv. You drive real fast and just barely get to the nearest point on the earth where the landslide is not going to completely destroy you if it reaches where you are.

/Jk - this ain't TV and you can't outrun an earthquake/landslide.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People study this. You know, with no vegetation or anything in the top layer, it will come down really easily. That will be an avalanche effect, like snow.

The scarier things I have seen are where you get a gradient, with a top layer that is short-rooted vegetation, say grass and small brush, penetrating into a sand and mulch and humus layer, all covering bare rock or a harder layer, perhaps clay. You get that wet a little and give a little shake, and all the green comes down like skin sloughing off. I guess it is scary to me because it all curls and folds at the bottom of the hill. You can't dig out. It would be like a layer of sod covering you like a blanket.

It is all scary.
 
