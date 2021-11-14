 Skip to content
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Train was going Ramming speed.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More like A |=| mazon based on the pics.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He is also deaf in his left ear, so he didn't hear the train's blaring horn

I'm not deaf, but you'd think you'd be able to hear the train's horn in his right ear as well.

/Those farkers are loud. For good reason.
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Someone get that driver a fresh pair of pants.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This thread is going to Deliver some good jokes. Hopefully same day.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There shouldn't be railroad crossings that do not have lights or barriers anywhere.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That was a Fiat Ducato, designed to be sliced in two.   Pronounced Duo cutto.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bootleg: He is also deaf in his left ear, so he didn't hear the train's blaring horn

I'm not deaf, but you'd think you'd be able to hear the train's horn in his right ear as well.

/Those farkers are loud. For good reason.


I didn't read TFA, but is he also somehow driving while blind?  Because if I can't hear and I approach a train crossing, I think I might just look both ways just in case...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: There shouldn't be railroad crossings that do not have lights or barriers anywhere.


There shouldn't be, but there are.  So drivers need to treat all railroad crossings as potentially having an incoming train.
 
vgss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"This is a crossing with no signal or lights."

Is this Milwaukee, America or Milwaukee, Somalia?
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"I didn't know what to feel, to be honest with you," is weird phrasing that is going to haunt me.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fish heads, fish heads, roly poly fish heads.

Don't play drums.
 
