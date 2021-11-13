 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   **DING** You are now free to go to jail after punching a flight attendant in the face and sending her to the hospital   (wfaa.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't believe it until someone tweets a video.

/ s
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assholes. Assholes everywhere.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well on the plus, after the civil suit and the Federal fines I don't think this idiot is going to be able to afford plane fare for a while.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
New rule:
If someone acts up violently on an aircraft, the passengers are free to do whatever they choose to them until the plane lands. The pilots can circle the airport for awhile if they get creative in economy class.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Didn't they announce bonuses this weekend for anyone who works the holidays?  not the best timing.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This thread should be good.

*popcorn*
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Safe money is on masking but I'm betting five bucks on "that guy took my overhead compartment.  I paid for that with my ticket!"

Reason: She went back to the sky waitress.  The sky waitress didn't come to her.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dallas county jail will feel downright cozy compared to Rikers.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: New rule:
If someone acts up violently on an aircraft, the passengers are free to do whatever they choose to them until the plane lands. The pilots can circle the airport for awhile if they get creative in economy class.


I don't think they ever even left the gate in this case.
 
NYCNative
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
dfw.cbslocal.comView Full Size


I was hoping for a COVIDIOT but I don't that that's the betting favorite.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hope she broke her hand when she did it. Considering the medical attention you get in jail, it could cause her more problems in the future than a fine.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They need to start putting these violent and anti social morons on the no fly list
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: New rule:
If someone acts up violently on an aircraft, the passengers are free to do whatever they choose to them until the plane lands. The pilots can circle the airport for awhile if they get creative in economy class.


Difficulty: this happened before the plane even left the gate.

TFA doesn't list a reason for the altercation, but I'd be willing to bet money it was because she was told to put her mask back on.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to the new miniseries "Karens in Prison."
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pigs need to stay at home in their pen.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Some of them [flight attendants] want to be abused
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Federal fines


Those only apply if you commit a crime while the plane is airborne. On the ground in Dallas is only a local crime.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: leeksfromchichis: New rule:
If someone acts up violently on an aircraft, the passengers are free to do whatever they choose to them until the plane lands. The pilots can circle the airport for awhile if they get creative in economy class.

I don't think they ever even left the gate in this case.


Okay,  it's all good as long as they're statistically still on board the plane by volume.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A hospital?  What is it?
 
dogsafark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: I'm looking forward to the new miniseries "Karens in Prison."


this one is more like Kareesha.
 
squidloe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: A hospital?  What is it?


It's a big building with patients. But that's not important right now.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: UncleDirtNap: Federal fines

Those only apply if you commit a crime while the plane is airborne. On the ground in Dallas is only a local crime.


Well you learn something new every day (assuming of course that this is true)
 
dogsafark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: They need to start putting these violent and anti social morons on the no fly list


I'm all for tying people like this to the plane after they land, and let them jog behind on the taxi to the gate, like they used to do with the horse. Their fatigue will outweigh their violent nature and stupidity, and LE can just scoop them up. Bonus if you tie them behind the engine pylon, say about 50m back...
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Safe money is on masking but I'm betting five bucks on "that guy took my overhead compartment.  I paid for that with my ticket!"

Reason: She went back to the sky waitress.  The sky waitress didn't come to her.


I know that it was not your intent to be disrespectful, but using a term like "sky waitress" can make people think that you're contemptuous of people working to help make flying a bit nicer.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hopefully the victim also files a civil suit against the idiot. She deserves to lose a lot of money for that stunt.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NYCNative: [dfw.cbslocal.com image 640x420]

I was hoping for a COVIDIOT but I don't that that's the betting favorite.


If Ronald Mcdonald was a black woman
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Hopefully the victim also files a civil suit against the idiot. She deserves to lose a lot of money for that stunt.


Umm, they were flying Southwest. No lawyer can get blood from a turnip, no matter how hard they squeeze. Workers comp is where the money is.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dogsafark: LE


I'm not aware of the Alignment.  Legal Evil?
 
illegal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Disgusting trumper.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We could solve the problem of unruly passengers much quicker if we just instituted games of, "Is the parachute packed correctly" like I keep suggesting.

/Actually, it would be interesting to see a study on the psychology of airline passenger behavior.  I'm sure some people are stressed out by a fear of heights, or the stress of making connecting flights, or because their destinations are stressful (funerals, family gatherings), and of course some people cope with these things by drinking, all frequently while you are not around your normal of community of people who you'd be embarrassed to behave like that around.  Uncomfortable seats... maybe we also need to have an announcement of how the chain of command works on a plane along with the safety briefing... "We know we've cramped you all in here.  It's just how the economics of flying work.  Just know that you have to listen to the flight attendants and that if you don't they may restrain you and you may get in a ton of trouble.

I've never gone off on a flight crew, although I've been steamed at least once when they made arrangements for people of one flight to be escorted straight from the gate by tram to make their next flight but left us with 10 minutes to get from one end of O'Hare to the other... but that's what complaints to customer service are for.  (Brother had a asthma attack and collapsed from trying to run from one gate to the other.  Even without that we wouldn't have made the connection.)

It seems like some of those stressors- particularly the ones about connecting flights, could be handled better if they were, to the extent they could be, handled before you actually got off the plane and were in rush mode.  No fly lists for problem fliers being shared between airlines... maybe one step short of that... no drink lists for anyone who has been a problem passenger because of being drunk but who doesn't quite warrant being banned from the air entirely.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Also, when you say you would hit a particular flight attendant in a New York minute this is not what they mean.
 
