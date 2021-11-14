 Skip to content
 
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida Man misses court due to being dead. Has lawyer send death certificate... Fark: ...signed by Epstein's mom   (tampabay.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is an old trick. There was a guy here locally who did something similar about 20 years ago. He was one of the older guys from a Jordanian family who settled here and essentially built and ran (and still run) a small organized crime operation. The FBI cracked down on one of their operations and an indictment was handed down for this guy. He left for Damascus to "visit family" the day he was indicted. A few weeks later, a handwritten death certificate for the guy was mailed back here.

Ta-da! (Of course, he wasn't actually dead)

Anyway, he can never return here, and probably would have trouble traveling to any place with an extradition treaty. (One of his bastard brothers stole $10k worth of music equipment from my band, years ago. The whole family is populated with turds.)
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well we know this can't be true, because I was told right here on Fark that black people aren't allowed to post bond. Only rich white people get to do that.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Well we know this can't be true, because I was told right here on Fark that black people aren't allowed to post bond. Only rich white people get to do that.


They let him post bond AND let him leave the country...
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is it really that hard to get ahold of a printer?
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've heard those computers are old AF. If I wanted to be dead - but still alive enough to appreciate death, you know what I mean? - that would be where to go.

Although I will admit it's a bit naive on my part to equate an old system with an easily penetrated one. Heh. Your mom. Anyways.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why do people keep falling for these scams? Was she elderly? Does sending money to get money make any sense? That should've been a red flag.
 
