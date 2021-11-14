 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   A website called Rent-A-Hitman might not be the best place to rent a hitman   (yahoo.com) divider line
28
    More: Fail, The Rolling Stones, Rolling Stone, WJBK, Police, Hitman, Contract killing, Murder, Wendy Lynn Wein  
•       •       •

416 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Nov 2021 at 4:14 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA: More than a dozen people have been caught using the website over the years for nefarious purposes

Well, duh! I would not expect it to be used for making cartoons.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where am I supposed to rent a hitman then, huh?

Hypothetically speaking, of course.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who rents hitmen?

/You hire them, dummies.
//You need to go to Hire-A-Hitman
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine my surprise when I stumbled across the site looking for a DJ to play my niece's fourteenth birthday party.

/Once the handcuffs came off we all had a really big laugh.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She must have taken some time off from complaining on Fark about satire links that aren't clearly labeled with the "satire" tag.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta check those URLs


http://www.rentahitman.fbi.gov
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you really think someone would do that? Just go on the internet and tell lies? LOL What a dolt!
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She was also unable to make bail after handing over her wallet to the wallet inspector earlier that week.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You just have to make sure to clean the hitman before returning him.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How were their Yelp! reviews?
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She should have went to www.dirtydeedsdonedirtcheap.com.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wendy Lynn Wein, 52, of South Rockford, completed a service request on the site last year saying she wanted her ex-husband dead because he stole money from her

Wein met with the detective, giving him relevant information about her ex's habits and paid him a $200 down payment

Heehee
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey, works for pedophiles all the time!
also-

m0.joe.ieView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Between renting hitmen and being Lions fans, people of the Michigan persuasion aren't exactly the brightest bunch.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

no1curr: Where am I supposed to rent a hitman then, huh?

Hypothetically speaking, of course.


Hitmans-R-Us.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Personally I'm absolutely shocked that rentahitman.com was an FBI honeypot.  Shocked i tell you!
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dial a Hitman
Youtube tMWoSA7RrR4
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Be kind, please rewind
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: How were their Yelp! reviews?


They were noted as being the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be, in the business.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was going to use them... I was even all the way to the last step of the order process, about to put in my credit card info, when I realized they're a sister site of "hot13yearoldgirlsontheinternet.com"..​.

Got distracted, and in a different kind of trouble...

/Mountains of sarcasm above, for the humorless farkers
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Personally I'm absolutely shocked that rentahitman.com was an FBI honeypot.  Shocked i tell you!


Me to.  I thought "hit man" ads were always state troopers.  Turns out sometimes they are g-men.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The past two years should be an indication of how stupid some people are in this country ..
 
Fano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't be a chode, please reload
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pew pew pew!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Personally I'm absolutely shocked that rentahitman.com was an FBI honeypot.  Shocked i tell you!


Came here to say why is the contact email an fbi.gov link? Jk

Whatever law enforcement agency that came up with this...how did this make it pass the brain storming session...but I guess it's been effective!
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's next orderheroinonline.com ?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Surge pricing or Purge pricing -- you decide.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.