(Twitter)   White Komedy Klub Krazy jumps on stage and interrupts a Black comedian's set   (twitter.com) divider line
40
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"EVERYTHING IS ABOUT MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE."
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, she was so sad when she got called a Karen.  Why?!  Why would someone be so rude as to call me a Karen, just because I walked up onto the stage of a comedy club to attempt to chastise an adult?   as people do...
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It took over a minute to make her go away. A lot can happen in a minute.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you are that easily offended, maybe don't go to a live comedy show.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least some had the decency to wait til Chappelle was done with his routine
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Security shouldn't have given her any air at all. They should have been on her in seconds.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet she's a Fundamentalist "Christian" that has never been to a comedy club. She probably never been to a bar. I bet the only places she has been to are the grocery store, hair salon, and church for every service and event. Oh, and complaining to teachers about what they are teaching at school. Unless they went to a Christian school or were homeschooled.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't trip over your own smugness on your way out the door, Karen.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been offended by a lot of different comedians over the years, usually because of racism. Want to know my solution? I stopped listening to them. If you're in a club and you don't like the show, did you forget where the doors are?

Because she's offended, the entire Club should be offended in the entire world should be offended and she's the only one who's right. Okay. Sure, Karen.

/ old white woman
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's lucky it wasn't one of them REALLY FUNNY comedians, like could you imagine someone doing this to Patton Oswalt? He'd destroy her!!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Combustion: She's lucky it wasn't one of them REALLY FUNNY comedians, like could you imagine someone doing this to Patton Oswalt? He'd destroy her!!


Every comedy club I've been to, the person on stage has a prepared heckler routine down, where they have the mic and the material and they just destroy the heckler.  We only got a short clip, so it's possible he destroyed her before or after the clip.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Combustion: She's lucky it wasn't one of them REALLY FUNNY comedians, like could you imagine someone doing this to Patton Oswalt? He'd destroy her!!


Lol. Patton's timeline is where I saw this.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Combustion: She's lucky it wasn't one of them REALLY FUNNY comedians, like could you imagine someone doing this to Patton Oswalt? He'd destroy her!!


Give her a ticket to a Steve Hofstetter show.  He just loves hecklers.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only she had accosted this comedian:

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
stephenfryquote.tif
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First time to a comedy set lady?
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Byyyyyyyye Karen.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Does she understand the whole concept of "comedy"? What did she think went on at a "comedy show"?
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Security was too nice. Bet she was a 'plant'.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I've been offended by a lot of different comedians over the years, usually because of racism. Want to know my solution? I stopped listening to them. If you're in a club and you don't like the show, did you forget where the doors are?

Because she's offended, the entire Club should be offended in the entire world should be offended and she's the only one who's right. Okay. Sure, Karen.

/ old white woman


This. Comedians can and do say some heinously bigoted sh*t. The solution is to leave, and if you want to, complain to the establishment that booked them.
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Does she understand the whole concept of "comedy"? What did she think went on at a "comedy show"?


But you don't understand.  He was punching down.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skybird659: Security was too nice. Bet she was a 'plant'.


I don't know if she was a plant, but hell, how did she ever get up on that stage without being apprehended?

The last time I went to a comedy show, the club workers castigated basically anyone who kept speaking. No one would have gotten anywhere near the stage. This is ridiculous.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Combustion: She's lucky it wasn't one of them REALLY FUNNY comedians, like could you imagine someone doing this to Patton Oswalt? He'd destroy her!!

Every comedy club I've been to, the person on stage has a prepared heckler routine down, where they have the mic and the material and they just destroy the heckler.  We only got a short clip, so it's possible he destroyed her before or after the clip.


Some comedians handle hecklers rather poorly:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
illegal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Another lib outed, lmao.
 
Trik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Quick someone use the phrase *punching down* like they're clever, witty or original!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This all could have turned out so much better if she had only started with "Imma let you finish..."
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shut up you simpering twat nobody cares what you think.
 
will.i.ain't [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She was hammered on Mimosas expecting it to be a ladies night strip joint. and was disappointed she didn't get the dick.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did they even have security? It looked like either a manager or bar tender escorted her off stage.
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Shut up you simpering twat nobody cares what you think.


Irony broh.
 
zjoik
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

illegal: Another lib outed, lmao.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/have some dignity illegal, that attempt made me feel sad : (
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

austerity101: skybird659: Security was too nice. Bet she was a 'plant'.

I don't know if she was a plant, but hell, how did she ever get up on that stage without being apprehended?

The last time I went to a comedy show, the club workers castigated basically anyone who kept speaking. No one would have gotten anywhere near the stage. This is ridiculous.


Probably she walked up those steps behind her.

I'm sorry that security didn't leap on her and throw her into the wall, but it's not really that hard to walk onto a stage if you time it right.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ima let you finish but
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trik: Quick someone use the phrase *punching down* like they're clever, witty or original!


I would like to punch down on Trik, preferably while he is "tasting the curb."
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrparks: Teddy Brosevelt: Shut up you simpering twat nobody cares what you think.

Irony broh.


Like rain on your wedding day
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Straight white cisgender women are the second worst group after straight white cisgender men:  they have nearly all of the power and privilege, plus they have the ability to use learned helplessness to call on white men and the state (obviously with much overlap) to perform violence on their behalf.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: austerity101: skybird659: Security was too nice. Bet she was a 'plant'.

I don't know if she was a plant, but hell, how did she ever get up on that stage without being apprehended?

The last time I went to a comedy show, the club workers castigated basically anyone who kept speaking. No one would have gotten anywhere near the stage. This is ridiculous.

Probably she walked up those steps behind her.

I'm sorry that security didn't leap on her and throw her into the wall, but it's not really that hard to walk onto a stage if you time it right.


Apology accepted.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
First date with an absolute hottie.

Comedian uses some lame build up to get engaged with the audience and starts asking her stuff. Turns to me an says into the mike, "bet you didn't know you were dating a slut!"

Toxic mascu-me thinks, "clock this fool"
But wanna get laid-me says, "Oh, God, I hope so. It's a first date"

I actually got more laughs than he did the rest of the night.

I wanted to give him CPR, he was dying so slowly.

I did get laid.
Because I know someone is going to post a mallrats meme
 
