(AP News)   In the US, military families get the five-star treatment the country is known for: going hungry   (apnews.com) divider line
83
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess that's what "supporting the troops is about?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't have kids if you can't support them.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't join the military.  Dig ditches, work in a restaurant, anything.  The political parties starve the troops and families, so starve them of cannon fodder.

It wasn't this way during WWII or Korea, but since the 1950s, service members have been getting shafted.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The richest country in the world can't afford to feed its soldiers. Disgusting. But so is the school meals compared to what other first-world countries feed their children.

/Welcome to late-stage Capitalism.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Picklehead: The richest country in the world can't afford to feed its soldiers. Disgusting. But so is the school meals compared to what other first-world countries feed their children.

/Welcome to late-stage Capitalism.


Some school meal foods get subsidized by DoD. At least they used to.

Priorities, amirite?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way back in 1982, brand new 2Lt me made my first trip to the commissary and was shocked to see an airman pushing food stamps to the cashier. He was standing there with his wife and a baby. I had no idea how poorly enlisted folks were paid.

Sad that it never changes.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they overwhelmingly vote Republican, despite seeing how Trump openly spoke with contempt about the troops. Seems like a self-caused problem. Shrug.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And somehow the military budget just keeps going up and up without this ever changing.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay grades E1-E6 really need a major pay increase, especially grades E1-E4 (grades E-5 and E-6 aren't quite as bad but are close).
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It is what it is," said James Bohannon, 34, a Naval E4 (petty officer third class) in San Diego who relies on food assistance to keep his two daughters fed.

E-4s make $2330 to $2829 per month so that's $28k-$34k/year. Yeeeeesh.

On the plus side, in San Diego he's also getting $30,888 (tax free!) in BAH per year, which probably allows him to rent...[peers at real estate listings]...a storage shed.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GQP won't vote for infrastructure, so Dems shouldn't vote for any defense bills.

And somehow, spending money to investigate theft and waste in DoD contracts is also a waste of money.

Let's go with 2-3 fewer F35 fighters and spend it on kids of servicefolk having enough food.

/All I want for Christmas is the Big, Giant Comet.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Military life ain't for the married and especially not for those with children. If you're single and in, you get 3 squares a day at the mess hall. This way you can spend all your cash on booze and get out with a free ride for college.

/2 year baby during gulf war 1
//spent entire tour getting wasted in Germany
///theatre/physics double major dropout
////the unheard of 4th slashy... currently temporarily retired after 23 years in the computer biz
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: The richest country in the world can't afford to feed its soldiers. Disgusting. But so is the school meals compared to what other first-world countries feed their children.

/Welcome to late-stage Capitalism.


Can't? No.

Chooses not to.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: The richest country in the world can't afford to feed its soldiers. Disgusting. But so is the school meals compared to what other first-world countries feed their children.

/Welcome to late-stage Capitalism.


You are incorrect. We absolutely can afford to feed our soldiers. The problem comes in where a PFC with $12k in take-home pay gets married, has kids, and gives up his chow hall allotment for a little extra money per month.

Now instead of a rent-free room and unlimited meals he has rent, utilities, and additional mouths to feed.

I always advised my newbies to never get married during your first enlistment, you can't afford it, and that was 22 years ago. This isn't anything new.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chaoswolf: Military life ain't for the married and especially not for those with children.


terminallance.comView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an E-5 with 2 kids is living below the poverty line even factoring in housing? You don't say.jpg It's been this way for longer than I was in and that was 20 years ago.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fonaibung: And they overwhelmingly vote Republican, despite seeing how Trump openly spoke with contempt about the troops. Seems like a self-caused problem. Shrug.


Polls indicate that the majority of the military vote went to Biden...
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: Pay grades E1-E6 really need a major pay increase, especially grades E1-E4 (grades E-5 and E-6 aren't quite as bad but are close).


No they don't people need to stop enlisting.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "It is what it is," said James Bohannon, 34, a Naval E4 (petty officer third class) in San Diego who relies on food assistance to keep his two daughters fed.

E-4s make $2330 to $2829 per month so that's $28k-$34k/year. Yeeeeesh.

On the plus side, in San Diego he's also getting $30,888 (tax free!) in BAH per year, which probably allows him to rent...[peers at real estate listings]...a storage shed.


No sympathies who has sympathy for the people killed by these people?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give me a break.  The other side of that coin is that they are driving a brand new car, living off base (sometimes no choice), spending their money on child support to the other girl they knocked up... Knew many families from e3 to e6 live perfectly normal when living within their means. I know I'm going to get fark attacked for saying that.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We pretty consistently over-promise and under-deliver to those who join the armed forces. "Support our troops" really means support the corporations that profit off of the pain and disfigurement of others.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cravak: Prank Call of Cthulhu: "It is what it is," said James Bohannon, 34, a Naval E4 (petty officer third class) in San Diego who relies on food assistance to keep his two daughters fed.

E-4s make $2330 to $2829 per month so that's $28k-$34k/year. Yeeeeesh.

On the plus side, in San Diego he's also getting $30,888 (tax free!) in BAH per year, which probably allows him to rent...[peers at real estate listings]...a storage shed.

No sympathies who has sympathy for the people killed by these people?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheReject: Picklehead: The richest country in the world can't afford to feed its soldiers. Disgusting. But so is the school meals compared to what other first-world countries feed their children.

/Welcome to late-stage Capitalism.

You are incorrect. We absolutely can afford to feed our soldiers. The problem comes in where a PFC with $12k in take-home pay gets married, has kids, and gives up his chow hall allotment for a little extra money per month.

Now instead of a rent-free room and unlimited meals he has rent, utilities, and additional mouths to feed.

I always advised my newbies to never get married during your first enlistment, you can't afford it, and that was 22 years ago. This isn't anything new.


This. I took this path and they told me what was what. I had an accident and got dumped during delayed entry, so I didn't even get the college thing.  But I knew this was how it worked.

It was definitely a better deal than anything I had at home, opportunity-wise.  Still would be if I went back home and had to do it again.

My life didn't work out in that direction, but I have friends who did all of this, from ages 22 to 70, and they all know this as well.

$30k is alright single with all that room & board support.  Not okay if you do family too soon.  I'm still amazed when I run into people. Who think $30k for a private and $24k for a grade school teacher isn't enough.  Then again My first house cost less than $40k.  Depends on where you live, for sure.  In a city? That's going to be a serious problem. Which is why all of that housing pops up around bases.
 
cravak
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: cravak: Prank Call of Cthulhu: "It is what it is," said James Bohannon, 34, a Naval E4 (petty officer third class) in San Diego who relies on food assistance to keep his two daughters fed.

E-4s make $2330 to $2829 per month so that's $28k-$34k/year. Yeeeeesh.

On the plus side, in San Diego he's also getting $30,888 (tax free!) in BAH per year, which probably allows him to rent...[peers at real estate listings]...a storage shed.

No sympathies who has sympathy for the people killed by these people?

[c.tenor.com image 498x213]


The problem is no they weren't. I loved desert storm let's see killing people who are getting killed by there own government, and we're pretty much defenseless. You saw how quickly sad and statue fell and stupid Americans are cheering on killing defenseless. People meanwhile the troops are given free food free housing and free education and you want sympathy for these people? FFs no!  Bad intel lmao are you serious?  It wasn't bad intel that was the problem it was people getting Rich off defense that was the problem!
Wish people had bothered listening to the theme song of hulk hogan a little closer
" I am a real American I fight for the rights of EVERY man"
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Follow up, you can on a small house on a 20K salary or hourly job in a small town If you are single.  Once you start getting into bigger towns and cities it becomes impossible.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Picklehead: The richest country in the world can't afford to feed its soldiers. Disgusting. But so is the school meals compared to what other first-world countries feed their children.

/Welcome to late-stage Capitalism.


Seems to me the actual soldier gets plenty to eat, am I right?  Maybe the young soldier who is in a low paying MOS (just like the private sector) shouldn't expect their pay to be able to support a gaggle of kids.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

aungen: I'm still amazed when I run into people. Who think $30k for a private and $24k for a grade school teacher isn't enough.


Not at any point in my life would I have been willing to do either job for that amount of money.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As a veteran myself, I can tell you this is nothing you should worry about.
As long as you "thank me for my service", that's all the sustenance I and my family need.
 
cravak
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cravak: Prank Call of Cthulhu: cravak: Prank Call of Cthulhu: "It is what it is," said James Bohannon, 34, a Naval E4 (petty officer third class) in San Diego who relies on food assistance to keep his two daughters fed.

E-4s make $2330 to $2829 per month so that's $28k-$34k/year. Yeeeeesh.

On the plus side, in San Diego he's also getting $30,888 (tax free!) in BAH per year, which probably allows him to rent...[peers at real estate listings]...a storage shed.

No sympathies who has sympathy for the people killed by these people?

[c.tenor.com image 498x213]

The problem is no they weren't. I loved desert storm let's see killing people who are getting killed by there own government, and we're pretty much defenseless. You saw how quickly sad and statue fell and stupid Americans are cheering on killing defenseless. People meanwhile the troops are given free food free housing and free education and you want sympathy for these people? FFs no!  Bad intel lmao are you serious?  It wasn't bad intel that was the problem it was people getting Rich off defense that was the problem!
Wish people had bothered listening to the theme song of hulk hogan a little closer
" I am a real American I fight for the rights of EVERY man"


Typos sadams statue and I meant defense contracts.
 
cravak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Begoggle: As a veteran myself, I can tell you this is nothing you should worry about.
As long as you "thank me for my service", that's all the sustenance I and my family need.


I don't thank you for your service and killing innocent people.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: aungen: I'm still amazed when I run into people. Who think $30k for a private and $24k for a grade school teacher isn't enough.

Not at any point in my life would I have been willing to do either job for that amount of money.


Yeah you just haven't been in a poor enough town yet. It's a pretty big flaw in my perspective. Growing up their mess with what I think jobs should pay. But what's interesting is that those houses in those jobs still pay and cost about the same now. Even the nearby university is still pretty reasonable in price. I don't understand how these big schools in big cities have inflated so hard when flyover countryIt's still so cheap.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cravak: Begoggle: As a veteran myself, I can tell you this is nothing you should worry about.
As long as you "thank me for my service", that's all the sustenance I and my family need.

I don't thank you for your service and killing innocent people.


Well that's just rude.
At least hang a blue line flag outside your hours to support our militarized force at home.
 
cravak
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thank you so much for bombing a wedding a candy factory and a hospital really appreciated
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cravak: I loved desert storm let's see killing people who are getting killed by there own government, and we're pretty much defenseless. You saw how quickly sad and statue fell and stupid Americans are cheering on killing defenseless. People meanwhile the troops


So what you're saying is they need to do way instain people> who kill thier stattue, becuse these stattue cant fright back? Well how is troup formed? How govarnmunt get dafensed?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cravak: Thank you so much for bombing a wedding a candy factory and a hospital really appreciated


That was antifa
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That may have come out wrong. I meant that my perspective it's pretty fun and that I come from that flyover small town area where things are not inflated.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Until you make E-5, you should not even think about having children, because your cost of living will bankrupt you. And even E-5's should think twice about it. And if you are in an MOS that is likely to get overseas-deployed on a whim (infantry/combat engineer/combat aviation)? Don't even bother with kids until you make at least E-6, and better yet wait until you make E-7, and can get a decent family-separation allowance.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Picklehead: The richest country in the world can't afford to feed its soldiers. Disgusting. But so is the school meals compared to what other first-world countries feed their children.

/Welcome to late-stage Capitalism.


It's not that it can't. It doesn't wsnt to because MOAR PROFITS!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Flawed. What the hell.  Migraine is crushing my typing and editing ability.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cravak: Thank you so much for bombing a wedding a candy factory and a hospital really appreciated


Do you smell toast? Are you experiencing muscle weakness or numbness?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If I had known how poorly this country treats members of the military, I never would have joined.  If you look beyond all the feel-good congratulatory hero worship, it is bad.  It mostly exists today to keep equipment manufacturers fed at the taxpayer trough and to allow politicians to polish their nationalism cred.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
From September of 1984- I remember having just moved to Monterey County when this happened.

On Aug. 27, Danny Holley, the 13- year-old-son of another soldier whose family was financially distressed and had been troubled by bureaucratic snarls, hanged himself near Fort Ord after telling his mother, ''If you didn't have me to feed, things would be better.''
The teen-ager's suicide has focused new attention on economic hardships that are bedeviling the families of many enlisted men and women, especially those based in regions of the nation where housing costs are unusually high, like here on California's Monterey Peninsula.
''This is not an isolated case,'' said Representative Leon E. Panetta, the Democratic Congressman who represents this area. As a result of the suicide, he is seeking to conduct a Congressional review of military compensation policies.

Sadly, not much has changed since then, but high ranking officers eat like kings! Your tax $s NOT at work!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: aungen: I'm still amazed when I run into people. Who think $30k for a private and $24k for a grade school teacher isn't enough.

Not at any point in my life would I have been willing to do either job for that amount of money.


My ability to communicate or even put words in the right order, or type the right words, is severely corrupted today.  I'm going to bow out.  I was trying to say that my perspective is flawed by the cheapness of small towns, but if you're from there that $24k teaching or $30k military job STILL looks good, and you can afford what you need.  But only in lost flyover country.  If you want to live in a town with a highway nearby, you need more pay than that.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

aungen: That may have come out wrong. I meant that my perspective it's pretty fun and that I come from that flyover small town area where things are not inflated.


I came from a small poor Iowa town where the cost of living was diddly squat and I still would not have done either job for that paltry amount of pay.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We'd better build some more memorials to the troops! STAT!

Makes me sick when people and politicians beg for money for memorials and there are living vets that are suck, hungry, and homeless. But I guess they don't make good feel good photo ops.
 
cravak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: We'd better build some more memorials to the troops! STAT!

Makes me sick when people and politicians beg for money for memorials and there are living vets that are suck, hungry, and homeless. But I guess they don't make good feel good photo ops.


Don't enlist easily fixed problem, don't benefit from killing innocent people.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Begoggle: As a veteran myself, I can tell you this is nothing you should worry about.
As long as you "thank me for my service", that's all the sustenance I and my family need.


Thank you for your service.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TheReject: Picklehead: The richest country in the world can't afford to feed its soldiers. Disgusting. But so is the school meals compared to what other first-world countries feed their children.

/Welcome to late-stage Capitalism.

You are incorrect. We absolutely can afford to feed our soldiers. The problem comes in where a PFC with $12k in take-home pay gets married, has kids, and gives up his chow hall allotment for a little extra money per month.

Now instead of a rent-free room and unlimited meals he has rent, utilities, and additional mouths to feed.

I always advised my newbies to never get married during your first enlistment, you can't afford it, and that was 22 years ago. This isn't anything new.


Blaming the victims. Classic conservative move.
 
ThePea
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Moose out front: [Fark user image 850x400]


I mean, you'd think so, wouldn't you? But American memories are notoriously bad when it comes to national events of more than a few months ago.
 
