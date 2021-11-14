 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for November 14 is 'grisly' as in: "Sadly, no television executives seem interested in my dark and gritty reboot of an '80s classic show, tentatively titled 'The Life and Times of Grisly Adams'"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Grizzly Bear, angry grizzly bear, England, English language, Old English, Middle English, close relative, English languages  
•       •       •

177 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Nov 2021 at 3:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe if it were 'The Life and Times of Grisly Addams'?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeremiah Johnson
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll make your gristle all throbby.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: It'll make your gristle all throbby.


FARK is not your personal erotica site.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd watch The Life and Times of Gomez Addams.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a subset of Gays of a Certain Age™, Grizzly Adams was a rather, uh, important figure in their youthful journey of self-awareness.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/guess which subset
//go on, guess
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My idea is that we mix Grizzly Adams and Quantum Leap. We call it Grizzly Leap. Grizzly Adams and Ben the Bear travel through time inhabiting people to set history right.
 
whammypower788 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The only reason I know who Grizzly Adams is:
Happy Gilmore (9/10) Best Movie Quote - Grizzly Adams Did Have a Beard (1996)
Youtube HFKKyCK7Kv0
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: My idea is that we mix Grizzly Adams and Quantum Leap. We call it Grizzly Leap. Grizzly Adams and Ben the Bear travel through time inhabiting people to set history right.


I'll watch at least one episode.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: My idea is that we mix Grizzly Adams and Quantum Leap. We call it Grizzly Leap. Grizzly Adams and Ben the Bear travel through time inhabiting people to set history right.


If something goes screwy during the leap we could end up with a real Manbearpig running around destroying history.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: For a subset of Gays of a Certain Age™, Grizzly Adams was a rather, uh, important figure in their youthful journey of self-awareness.

[Fark user image image 425x392]

/guess which subset
//go on, guess


Bestiality?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: austerity101: For a subset of Gays of a Certain Age™, Grizzly Adams was a rather, uh, important figure in their youthful journey of self-awareness.

[Fark user image image 425x392]

/guess which subset
//go on, guess

Bestiality?


Why do you categorize bestiality as a subset of gay sexuality?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.