(NBC News)   Shave and a haircut, two dead   (nbcnews.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Law enforcement agency, Victim, Police, The Victim, Baltimore, identities of the victims, off-duty Baltimore sergeant, Law enforcement  
809 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Nov 2021 at 2:38 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shave, haircut and repeat
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was the gunman named Omar?
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Barbarshop lll- 'Wanted For Questioning'
cdn10.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
woodjf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Loved this headline ha!
 
illegal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
More please.
 
illegal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cops don't shoot enough, imo
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, did the cop who killed the guy walk out of there with like, a half-haircut? C'mon reporter - give us the whole story.
 
