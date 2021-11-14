 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The coffee table book every Farker needs to display for the holidays. The neon glow of liquor stores after dark
16
    Interesting, Printing, Book, photos shot, bigger prints, highest quality Archival Pigment Paper, custom sizes, Nikon D5600, Paper  
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Did you collect postcards from all the places you visited?"

"No, it's all here in this book."
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What?  No Bunghole Liquors?
 
solcofn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Patton's brother.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Silversun Pickups - Panic Switch (Official Video)
Youtube AG8fugqFn9Q
 
jim32rr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gimme Three Steps
Youtube hhnBgoAL0xw
 
hlehmann
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Without even clicking the link I knew that Circus Liquors in Burbank would be featured.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"I'm happy to do custom sizes, and bigger prints look amazing hanging in your dojo or sex dungeon."

Dude knows his demographic.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pretty sweet.

I went with the color-enhanced  neon glow of our solar system.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Which Farker is that?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Archival paper!
 
neapoi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: What?  No Bunghole Liquors?


Lived a block away from one of those in Salem MA back in the day.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Reverend Horton Heat - Liquor Beer and Wine (with Lyrics)
Youtube lhw1XMBDx80

Liquor, beer, and wine
Is the flashing sign I see
Ever single morning I get up
It's buzzing down at me

I look up to the heavens
For a ray of hope to shine
And there it is in neon
Liquor beer and wine

Ever since you've left me
I've lived out of my car
Parked between the liquor store
And Uncle Bubba's bar

Booze helps ease the heartache
But your constantly in mind
As constant as that buzzing noise
Of Uncle Bubba's sign
 
Mukster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who needs the book when you've got memories of those places? Or at least late night receipts, the memories are a bit iffy.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The real alkies safely go strictly between the hours of 2-3 pm and stock up. Critical timing
youimg1.tripcdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

