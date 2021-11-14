 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   It's that time of the year where we need to remind truckloads of idiots that the President has virtually no power to affect gas prices   (npr.org) divider line
61
    Petroleum, global supply of crude oil, Peak oil, Biden administration, energy costs, American oil companies, gasoline prices, oil production  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gas prices are fine as anyone with the Google and an inflation calculator will confirm.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


//why yes, the government having control of fuel prices would actually be socialist
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My favorite right wing talking point on this is "wE WerE enERGy inDEPEndeNT wHeN TrUMp waS thERE".

Yeah, sure we were.  Because COVID had ground travel to a halt, and thus the demand for gas had dropped to a level it could be handled without importing.  Sure.  You're right, Fox News.  Happy now?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jake_lex: My favorite right wing talking point on this is "wE WerE enERGy inDEPEndeNT wHeN TrUMp waS thERE".

Yeah, sure we were.  Because COVID had ground travel to a halt, and thus the demand for gas had dropped to a level it could be handled without importing.  Sure.  You're right, Fox News.  Happy now?


I guess that Fox News and AM radio are arguing that Biden should exert control over private industries, which is in keeping with fascist economic ideology
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Notabunny: jake_lex: My favorite right wing talking point on this is "wE WerE enERGy inDEPEndeNT wHeN TrUMp waS thERE".

Yeah, sure we were.  Because COVID had ground travel to a halt, and thus the demand for gas had dropped to a level it could be handled without importing.  Sure.  You're right, Fox News.  Happy now?

I guess that Fox News and AM radio are arguing that Biden should exert control over private industries, which is in keeping with fascist economic ideology


Hey now - it's not hypocritical when it makes for a convenient political attack.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Truly, one for the ages.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean....he could instruct the SEC to stop the exchange of fuel futures. That would potentially slow down the increase
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While it's true the energy policy of the largest consumer of fossil fuels in the world does set the basis for the market at large, it is not Joe Biden's nor any other President's fault that energy prices are skyrocketing.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Announcing another campaign in the Middle East would probably move the market a bit.  Can't unilaterally DO that, of course, but the announcement would still have an effect.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: My favorite right wing talking point on this is "wE WerE enERGy inDEPEndeNT wHeN TrUMp waS thERE".

Yeah, sure we were.  Because COVID had ground travel to a halt, and thus the demand for gas had dropped to a level it could be handled without importing.  Sure.  You're right, Fox News.  Happy now?


We were energy independent prior to COVID you dumbass.

instituteforenergyresearch.orgView Full Size


Notice that the thing that closed the gap was an increase in production, not a decrease in consumption. But you tried, hey.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGAts: but we thought all those folks who died of covid would lower the demand for fuel???
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Trumps conservative Christian vandals sticking these on gas pumps everywhere.

And they're the first ones to cry about urban graffiti and public art.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That time of year is usually in the late spring Subs
 
Siskabush
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to explain the logistics of (insert industry here) to the average person. It's easier to manufacture outrage and make the average person mad about it.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden could overturn a Trump rule, and block domestic oil and gas companies from selling fuel overseas.  That would create additional supply in the US, dropping prices here, while discouraging production, and raising prices overseas, which would probably make the rest of the world more willing to look into green energy.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: [Fark user image image 500x326]


What 3rd rate stadium has $7 beer?
 
farker99
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My conservative friend believes that Biden is shutting down the gas pipelines and oil production in the US and that is what is leading to the increase in prices.

As if that were really true.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: jake_lex: My favorite right wing talking point on this is "wE WerE enERGy inDEPEndeNT wHeN TrUMp waS thERE".

Yeah, sure we were.  Because COVID had ground travel to a halt, and thus the demand for gas had dropped to a level it could be handled without importing.  Sure.  You're right, Fox News.  Happy now?

We were energy independent prior to COVID you dumbass.

[instituteforenergyresearch.org image 621x286]

Notice that the thing that closed the gap was an increase in production, not a decrease in consumption. But you tried, hey.


So what you are really saying is "Thanks, Obama?"
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The president can ask the secretary of energy to change some policy that might make a difference two years out. But this isn't about gas prices, it's about propaganda.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: EnzoTheCoder: [Fark user image image 500x326]

What 3rd rate stadium has $7 beer?


Climate Pledge Arena (the most stupid name for a stadium ever)

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But but but Trump and her emails!
 
Derek Force
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: EnzoTheCoder: [Fark user image image 500x326]

What 3rd rate stadium has $7 beer?


I was going to comment on this as well.  I dont even think a shiat beer like bud light can be bought for $7.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Of course he does. Crash the global economy and prices will drop again. If the global economy is doing well, prices climb. So do the opposite of that.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But the House of Saud has lots of influence and they weaponize it accordingly.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Come on you stupid farkers.

First you complain that Biden isn't able to get anything done.

Now you're complaining he's getting TOO MUCH done.

/smh
/Just make Mexico pay for it
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So much for the car trip around Europe.  Instead just go to the Hills of Beverly and fill up.  Maybe Thurston Howell III will be in the next row, and most people have fluency in English, even the Qwhiners.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: EnzoTheCoder: [Fark user image image 500x326]

What 3rd rate stadium has $7 beer?


In their defense, it's bud light.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shutting down Michigan's Line 5 pipeline surely won't raise prices. He can't affect anything.
Biden might close Michigan pipeline, WH admits after calling report bogus
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

farker99: My conservative friend believes that Biden is shutting down the gas pipelines and oil production in the US and that is what is leading to the increase in prices.

As if that were really true.


He canceled Keystone XL, and the admin is studying whether to shutdown Line 5, an oil-and-gas pipeline going from Sarnia, Ontario, through Michigan and into Wisconsin. Keystone XL was bad enough, but Line 5 has been operating for decades.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey, can you guys help me?  I'm looking for all those news articles from last year about how sales of big SUVs and Trucks were surging.  I can't seem to find them any more...
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Shutting down Michigan's Line 5 pipeline surely won't raise prices. He can't affect anything.
Biden might close Michigan pipeline, WH admits after calling report bogus


The Biden WH also acknowledged that it wanted to pay half-a-million in damages to illegal crossers who were separated from their children, after Biden initially called reports about that, "garbage". I sense a trend.
 
fat boy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 300x258]

Trumps conservative Christian vandals sticking these on gas pumps everywhere.

And they're the first ones to cry about urban graffiti and public art.


Amazon sells them, I remove them when I have a chance
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The Biden WH also acknowledged that it wanted to pay half-a-million in damages to illegal crossers who were separated from their children, after Biden initially called reports about that, "garbage". I sense a trend.


Who said half a million?
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Biden could overturn a Trump rule, and block domestic oil and gas companies from selling fuel overseas.  That would create additional supply in the US, dropping prices here, while discouraging production, and raising prices overseas, which would probably make the rest of the world more willing to look into green energy.


It would probably also lead to the rest of the world retaliating via trade restrictions and tariffs.
 
Thingster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Alien Robot: jake_lex: My favorite right wing talking point on this is "wE WerE enERGy inDEPEndeNT wHeN TrUMp waS thERE".

Yeah, sure we were.  Because COVID had ground travel to a halt, and thus the demand for gas had dropped to a level it could be handled without importing.  Sure.  You're right, Fox News.  Happy now?

We were energy independent prior to COVID you dumbass.

[instituteforenergyresearch.org image 621x286]

Notice that the thing that closed the gap was an increase in production, not a decrease in consumption. But you tried, hey.

So what you are really saying is "Thanks, Obama?"


Energy independence under Obama was despite Obama, not because of him.

Pretty much every rule change was meant to slow the gas industry down, but producers kept finding new places to drop wells and new ways to comply with rules meant to be onerous on the industry.

More like "thanks, fracking, in the mid Atlanticish states"
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: So much for the car trip around Europe.  Instead just go to the Hills of Beverly and fill up.  Maybe Thurston Howell III will be in the next row, and most people have fluency in English, even the Qwhiners.


The best way to travel around Europe is by rail.

https://www.eurail.com/en/get-inspire​d
 
KB202
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why doesn't anyone ever publish the numbers on US oil and gas subsidies, including what gas would cost at the pumps with collective taxpayer funding?
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Abox: jjorsett: The Biden WH also acknowledged that it wanted to pay half-a-million in damages to illegal crossers who were separated from their children, after Biden initially called reports about that, "garbage". I sense a trend.

Who said half a million?


Initial reports said the WH was considering 450,000 per person, and Biden called the reports "garbage". The Biden WH has since said that they "deserve" payment, but hasn't yet announced what the amount is, so I'm going with what has been reported until they do.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
the fact that so many are in trucks is a huge part of the problem

/hey, maybe don't buy a new 16 mpg vehicle if you can't easily afford a 25% swing in the variable cost that is 'fuel'
 
capacc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Keystone was just an addon pipeline, transporting Canadian crude, which would not have helped the U.S. at all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
would not have helped the U.S. at all.
 
fat boy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
                                                                                   WIN


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: jake_lex: My favorite right wing talking point on this is "wE WerE enERGy inDEPEndeNT wHeN TrUMp waS thERE".

Yeah, sure we were.  Because COVID had ground travel to a halt, and thus the demand for gas had dropped to a level it could be handled without importing.  Sure.  You're right, Fox News.  Happy now?

We were energy independent prior to COVID you dumbass.

[instituteforenergyresearch.org image 621x286]

Notice that the thing that closed the gap was an increase in production, not a decrease in consumption. But you tried, hey.


So explain how the president is responsible for the convergence. Show your work.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe if he didn't do dumb shiat like killing Keystone XL it wouldn't be so much of an issue.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bush The Older (the Oil baron) showed how to get the first >$4/gallon gas prices by starting wars.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

capacc: Keystone was just an addon pipeline, transporting Canadian crude, which would not have helped the U.S. at all.

[Fark user image 241x209]would not have helped the U.S. at all.


Other than the exported oil helping to push down the global price.
 
genner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....he could instruct the SEC to stop the exchange of fuel futures. That would potentially slow down the increase


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jjorsett: farker99: My conservative friend believes that Biden is shutting down the gas pipelines and oil production in the US and that is what is leading to the increase in prices.

As if that were really true.

He canceled Keystone XL, and the admin is studying whether to shutdown Line 5, an oil-and-gas pipeline going from Sarnia, Ontario, through Michigan and into Wisconsin. Keystone XL was bad enough, but Line 5 has been operating for decades.


He's skidding the wheels for Nord Stream 2, so it's not all bad news.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rent Party: ColonelCathcart: EnzoTheCoder: [Fark user image image 500x326]

What 3rd rate stadium has $7 beer?

Climate Pledge Arena (the most stupid name for a stadium ever)

[i.redd.it image 850x531]


So what you're saying is that you can't read a farking menu board...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
