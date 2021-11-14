 Skip to content
(Some Slang Guy)   "Fetch" is still not a thing, sadly   (preply.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's sus. Meaning, "my crotch itches" or something.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do it intentionally. "I'm going to yeet on over to the grocery store. Do you need a snack, bae?" Thing1 and Thing2 almost sprain their brains rolling their eyes so hard.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm salty after reading that.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That article is on fleek.
 
BigChad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Totally tubular dude.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm streets ahead because I don't care.
 
BigChad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
baorao
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
mans keeps it 💯 in that article yo.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BigChad: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 500x225]


Minor thread jack, but when I see that I am reminded of him using that as his Halloween costume this year. Hilarious!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's so yeet.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fsbilly: That article is on fleek.


Man, that's a term that got popular for like 6 weeks and then fell off the internet.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, subby but Felch is a thing.
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That article was too woke.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not "hip" to the lingo.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's cheugy
 
jclaggett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ghettodwarf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This article slaps
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Speef
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I looked up some of those, and I only feel dumber now.

GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The one thing I took away from this article is boomers must love taking surveys.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i like when people speak street, warning me they are of a certain ilk i seek to avoid.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Be hittin dat wap wit my jimmy hat in the hizzouse yo.
 
geggy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ask a gay person with a pack of cigs if you could bum a fag and you'll instantly get a confused look on their face.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't know about you sproggets, but I'm on deck with today's tanty slang words. Just because subby is a total klunt, doesn't mean the rest of us don't crocodile.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"OK boomer" topped our list of most-hated slang.

All the more reason to use it, dontcha think?

I'm on the tail end of the generation myself, and for the rest of my life I'm probably going to use this whenever it's earned. It's the absolutely perfect putdown for a certain kind of old people cluelessness. It's useful.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's one slang word I really can't stand: "Vacay" as shorthand for vacation
/and it's always used as part of a humble brag... "Me and bubsy have been dragged into going on a vacay to Malay!" *puke*
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BigChad: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 500x225]


BigChad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: BigChad: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 500x225]

Minor thread jack, but when I see that I am reminded of him using that as his Halloween costume this year. Hilarious!


Yeah that was totes awesome of him.
 
anuran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
23 skidoo daddy-o
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Repeat.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

geggy: Ask a gay person with a pack of cigs if you could bum a fag and you'll instantly get a confused look on their face.


Offer not valid in the UK.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That article was low-key on point .  Thirsty olds think they're being savage, but are really just extra and end up getting ghosted by the woke youth.

No need to be salty when you should realize they're your GOATs.

/catfish
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I learned the other day that feckless comes from Scottish slangification of the word effect into feck. So feckless means ineffective or useless

/All out of fecks
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you don't know the meaning of a slang term, always tell people it is an App.

Fetch is a good case in point. Tell your friends it is a wonderful app and see if the sales move afterwards.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One that seems to be gaining mass popularity is 'drip'. A drip for the longest time was something akin to a moron or loser.

So hearing it used positively is a bit odd.


Words keep changing yo!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FarkingChas
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is something I have noticed. A group of people are talking with each other. No one really cares if they understand what the others are saying. They pretend they understand. To cut the other short. They are just looking for an opening to start talking themself.
:(
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: I learned the other day that feckless comes from Scottish slangification of the word effect into feck. So feckless means ineffective or useless

/All out of fecks


Well you learned wrong. Feck is Irish. It means to see, to apprehend, to comprehend. It became a euphemism for fark as well. But the original only made it into English as a negative, "feckless" It is applied to idjits who never understand or learn anything.

Tell other Farkers that it means smart, debonaire, without a fark to give. Nobody will remember a mistake two seconds from now, but lies are forever


For those who think I should have typed lear nt instead of learned, consider how it looks:  learnt, as if spelled leamt. Feckless people, of couse, haven't a tinker's damn to give.
.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phaseolus: "OK boomer" topped our list of most-hated slang.

All the more reason to use it, dontcha think?

I'm on the tail end of the generation myself, and for the rest of my life I'm probably going to use this whenever it's earned. It's the absolutely perfect putdown for a certain kind of old people cluelessness. It's useful.


I find that as much as boomers hate "OK boomer" they really hate, "OK, granny" even more for some reason.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well what if we add an "L" to that subby?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 425x241]


The bros be jiving Whitey with these new slang terms.

Like many other words, jive means shiat and shait means marijuana. Am I jiving you? Look it up!
 
phaseolus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now this right here is kind of fascinating, I think, for what it says about generations' pet peeves and insecurities, in a general sense:

Boomer arrogance. The belief that their way of going through the world is the proper one, that a move toward empathy and consideration is a very bad thing, and a hate for being called out for problematic behavior

Gen X, realizing with dread that they're no longer young people

Millennials, the high-school-ish idea of "I'm going to dunk on you, you don't dunk on me" carried through to early adulthood, just like it has for every preceding cohort, and it'll be a few years before they outgrow it

Gen Z, not sure how to interpret that one
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nowadays most new slang comes from the Ebonics or Urban English. Basically it all means the same thing:  we've got ours, fark you, Honky!

Where's that 40 acres and the mule? I want mine downtown in the business district.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The thing to understand about dictionaries is they're not usage guides. Inclusion of a word like "ginormous" or "on fleek" doesn't constitute permission to use it in, for example, technical or business or legal writing. They are nothing more than references that tell us how a word has been used. If I hear the phrase "on fleek" and don't know what it means, it helps to be able to flip open a dictionary and find out. That is a helpful thing.

Once you understand that, the prescriptivist argument completely goes away.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
1. Urban dictionary is your friend.
2. Pretty sure thirsty means horny
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define​.php?term=Thirsty
3. I can't believe people still use GOAT
4. I love slang in general. I love how language changes. I love the insight into culture change it provides! My all time favorite slang term is wicked which I don't use because it makes me sound old. The one I cannot stand is vajayjay (it's a vagina ok!? we're not 5).
6. You'd be surprised at how much slang is invented/popularized by young money/Cash money artists incl: yolo and goat
7. Next week is my 35 birthday so maybe I'm just not old enough to be hatin' yet?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
According to this article I'm still cool.

And since it's not Slate I kinda believe it.
 
