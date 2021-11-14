 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   "I was borrowing the $125k painting, I was always going to return it at some point". Your daily dose of Jersey corruption   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, New Jersey, Debt, 200-year-old painting, public library, Rutgers University, Museum, loan letter, Mayor Michael Melham  
Mega Steve
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He totally returned the real deal and not a copy he got off of Etsy
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Small town lunatics gonna lunatic.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Kids in the Hall-Borrowed Art
Youtube 4jQLgZLaEUo
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Melham, until recently, had refused.

The only part that matters. Moving the painting to protect it from possible water damage? Lovely. Debating the ownership & provenance of the painting itself? Fine. But that statement is where it went from "confusion" to "fark-up," at least to me.

It's not yours. You don't get to refuse. Refusal is theft.
 
grumpfuff [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As far as corruption goes, that fast really tame.
 
grumpfuff [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was*
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Melham, until recently, had refused.

The only part that matters. Moving the painting to protect it from possible water damage? Lovely. Debating the ownership & provenance of the painting itself? Fine. But that statement is where it went from "confusion" to "fark-up," at least to me.

It's not yours. You don't get to refuse. Refusal is theft.


Maybe it was theft, maybe he was being protective and wanted confirmation that the library's roof leak had been fixed before returning it. How can we decide if it was graft or good sense when the article fails to say which party he belongs to?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
he's a jackass, but it's not like he had it hanging in his house
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You call that corruption!? Getthefarkoutahere!  We got corruptions here in New Jersey dat'll make the front of your head cave in and yer toes curl up backwards. Hey...youse need a big screen TVs? Bran new in da box. No, it ain't got no warranty! Whatayou, a mook?
 
grumpfuff [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: FormlessOne: Melham, until recently, had refused.

The only part that matters. Moving the painting to protect it from possible water damage? Lovely. Debating the ownership & provenance of the painting itself? Fine. But that statement is where it went from "confusion" to "fark-up," at least to me.

It's not yours. You don't get to refuse. Refusal is theft.

Maybe it was theft, maybe he was being protective and wanted confirmation that the library's roof leak had been fixed before returning it. How can we decide if it was graft or good sense when the article fails to say which party he belongs to?


The towns leaders all have to be non-partisan, so none of them will have a letter after their name.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: EdgeRunner: FormlessOne: Melham, until recently, had refused.

The only part that matters. Moving the painting to protect it from possible water damage? Lovely. Debating the ownership & provenance of the painting itself? Fine. But that statement is where it went from "confusion" to "fark-up," at least to me.

It's not yours. You don't get to refuse. Refusal is theft.

Maybe it was theft, maybe he was being protective and wanted confirmation that the library's roof leak had been fixed before returning it. How can we decide if it was graft or good sense when the article fails to say which party he belongs to?

The towns leaders all have to be non-partisan, so none of them will have a letter after their name.


But... Mayor! Politics! There have to be sides! How can we form an opinion without the sides? This is a travesty of governance!

Or mayornance. Mayornnaise. Whatever the right word is.
 
grumpfuff [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: grumpfuff: EdgeRunner: FormlessOne: Melham, until recently, had refused.

The only part that matters. Moving the painting to protect it from possible water damage? Lovely. Debating the ownership & provenance of the painting itself? Fine. But that statement is where it went from "confusion" to "fark-up," at least to me.

It's not yours. You don't get to refuse. Refusal is theft.

Maybe it was theft, maybe he was being protective and wanted confirmation that the library's roof leak had been fixed before returning it. How can we decide if it was graft or good sense when the article fails to say which party he belongs to?

The towns leaders all have to be non-partisan, so none of them will have a letter after their name.

But... Mayor! Politics! There have to be sides! How can we form an opinion without the sides? This is a travesty of governance!

Or mayornance. Mayornnaise. Whatever the right word is.


It's like that a lot in NJ, especially for council positions(of which they Belleville mayor is a part of). In my town(a few towns over), for example, the mayor is not on the council so he does have a letter after his name.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mayor Michael Melham asked the library's board of trustees if he could move the painting into his office to protect it from water leaking through a library ceiling. The board agreed.

Corruption? OK - sure - whatever you say. lol
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He's going to have to bring in a bunch of rolls of nickels to pay off the late return fees.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thomas "Tommy Gun" Crowne.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EdgeRunner: FormlessOne: Melham, until recently, had refused.

The only part that matters. Moving the painting to protect it from possible water damage? Lovely. Debating the ownership & provenance of the painting itself? Fine. But that statement is where it went from "confusion" to "fark-up," at least to me.

It's not yours. You don't get to refuse. Refusal is theft.

Maybe it was theft, maybe he was being protective and wanted confirmation that the library's roof leak had been fixed before returning it. How can we decide if it was graft or good sense when the article fails to say which party he belongs to?


That has nothing to do with the situation...? He's holding property that isn't his. He doesn't get to decide its disposition. He can be "protective" all he likes, but at the end of the day, it's not his - they let him hold it temporarily because he offered.
 
