 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: School plays   (fark.com) divider line
12
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

69 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Nov 2021 at 9:00 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Barnacles! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In preschool, I was in a play. I played a tree. The audience loved it, but a reviewer in Variety called my performance "wooden."


/here all week
//tip your waitresses
///try the veal
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in middle school, I was in the choir, and we played the Munchkins in a performance of - well, you don't need me to tell you that, do you? My specific role was leading out a small group onto the stage as we got to "The wind began to switch..." (The play used the songs from the film, but took a few liberties with the story - it ended with the Wizard taking Dorothy back to Kansas in an atomic-powered rocket.)
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only play I can recall being in/involved with was in 5th grade when our class put on "A Charlie Brown Christmas".  I was one of the background dancers (had to learn the Charleston).  Even now, going on 45 years later, I still feel guilty for what I put Sharon V (my dance partner) through.  Pointing out that I have no rhythm would be a complimentary exaggeration.

/late stumbling over a memory while leaving the mental archives
//in HS we/they did a dinner theater performance of "Brigadoon".  Dinner seating was for about 300 people.  I was asked/voluntold to be the 'bartender' for the evening (being in the HS, 'only' soft drinks for 300 people).  Sure, why not.  Besides, Hillary M was HAWT in her short tartan skirt... (thanks for bringing 'that' memory back up...).  Anyway, being the only 'bartender' I had to pour out the drinks for 300 people ... by myself.  I quickly learned how to open & pour a can of whatever one handed while my other hand was doing the exact same thing.  I couldn't believe that tptb wouldn't/didn't send anyone over to help speed up the process.  Nope, just me and an ever growing line of disgruntled 'waiters' waiting for their drinks.  Those two things kind of soured me on the whole school theater experience.  Thankfully my offspring didn't suffer that way & were quite active & had a great time.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
High school summer theater benefit for the Lions Club. This was the last show for this group as most of them  had graduated already. A performance of The Apple Tree.

There is a scene in Act One where Adam takes a bite out of the apple. There were three apples backstage (just in case.)

One of the stage hands decided to have some fun, and methodically but gently mashed all three apples.

Eve ducks backstage, picks up an apple-sauce filled skin, sets it down, tries the other two, "the show must go on" and comes back out to give the apple to Adam. Adam is supposed to say "It's certainly a fine specimen, isn't it? Considering the lateness of the season and all."

Not a chance. He skipped the line and faked the bite.

Somehow, it didn't end his acting career: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5997254/
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When I was in high school I decided to audition for a production of "Oklahoma" where, being the incipient rebel that I became, I decided to forgo the "no black hats" rule.

scontent-atl3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


I was banned from taking part in any future plays, and to this day, the "black hat incident" remains on my permanent record. It's a cross that has been around my neck ever since.
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My sophomore year of HS I was cast in the school production of The Wizard of Oz. I can't sing to save my life, so I ended up with a couple non-singing roles - one of which was the door man for Glinda. My costume was white tights, black shorts, jazz shoes, a button down white shirt, and a long red vest. The character was named Flossie in the script, but was changed to Floyd. I was quickly referred to as "Floyd the Fruit" (among other names).

Closing night, my HS had a tradition of letting the cast have some fun and cut up a little bit. A friend in the cast told me I should lean into the nickname. When I was told to open the door to let Dorothy, I skipped across the stage, announced the party with my best lisp, and skipped back across the stage, exiting stage left.

Glinda couldn't get her next line out for about 5 minutes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I adored school plays, drama, theater, whatever it was called.  Sadly, I am lacking everything that would put me out on stage.  So I always worked on crews, lighting, sound, set construction, props, etc.

In high school, I worked on "The King and I," which featured a gloriously talented guy.  He had a voice that made angels jealous, a smile that melted teacher hearts, and a boyfriend that was also in the production.  Being in a small town in the DEEP South, while some of the students may have been aware, the usual tormenting from the student body was completely underground.  Had anyone made this little fact known, it would have meant a teen sided with adults, and that was never going to happen.  Most everyone assumed it was all an act, because there was a huge rebel streak in this school.  There were seriously shocked people at the 20th high school reunion, when they showed up as a couple.  They may have even won the "longest surviving relationship" award, if there had been one.  Anyway, I digress as usual.

Rehearsals were a constant riot, because these two would stay in character, and be as flamboyant as they could never be during the school day.  The drama teacher, choral director, orchestra director, and female lead would end up practicing around their shenanigans.  Everyone in the production learned how to improv and roll with the punches, just so the rehearsals would eventually progress.  By the final dress rehearsal, one of the crew members that looked much older was going on liquor store runs, for the adults.  Of course, those of us on the crew were adding to the kitty, and getting trashed backstage.

The show ran for two weekends, Fri-Sat nights and Sunday matinees.  The school made more money that year than in prior years probably because word got out about how wild and awful the rehearsals were.  It was an amazing performance by everyone on stage.  The two guys who had done everything in their power to wreck rehearsals hit every mark, every note, every cue with flawless precision.  Everyone else was on their toes, constantly expecting to have to perform through a disaster.  Both guys, however, knew this was their calling and pulled out all the stops to entertain the paying audience.

They both left town after graduation, and last I heard, at least one of them was still in entertainment.
 
Creoena
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In first grade, our entire class were forced to do a school play.  I had no desire to be part of it, and neither did a few other people.  My mother attended the play and filmed the whole thing.  As the play started, me and some girl decided we didn't want to do it anymore and just sat down at the edge of the stage and started talking.  They finished the scene and we were then ushered off by one of the teachers, never to return to the play.  Mom has the entire thing on film.  Go younger me.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gah, I had the lead in the musical "Funky Winkerbean's Homecoming" in HS.  It was based on the Sunday comic and was bloody terrible.  I played Les Moore.

You know with songs like "The Cheeleader's Lament" and "Why, Oh Why, Can't I Be Popular" you know it's a going to be a stinker.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Never participated in one that was volunteer. Got conscripted a couple of times for "whole class" plays and choirs in elementary school.

Our daughter refused to do any acting or singing, through we did put her through about four years of dance where she had to do recitals. In high school, she helped make and paint the sets.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Eight Grade production of the Bride comes to Yellow Sky.  I get the waiter on the train.  No small parts, right? In a town that was 100% white with an active klan, the teacher convinced me to do it in bkackface with the stereotypical accent.  Hell, she could have convinced me to walk out nekkid.  Did you see her legs?

We do a show for the kids during school and there was a lot of laughter/jeering when  I came out.  I had like two lines.  Then at the evening show for the adults, the place went wild.  Yes.  The n-bomb was launched at me a few times.   I don't think I said my second line.

Now, a smarter kid would have just walked off stage and left it at that, but I made two more appearances on stage to deliver their dinners.  More laughing/insults.

They skip a year and do the play.  The kid that does the waiter gig does it without blackface.
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I played Scrooge and the Wizard of Oz in 6th grade.  I'm sure that I gave Lawrence Olivier a run for his money.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.