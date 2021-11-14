 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   After months of talking about inflation, the news media asks the question "What is inflation?"   (cnn.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's the nationwide emergency requiring immediate action when one of the Walton kids has to temporarily switch to DOMESTIC Faberge egg polish.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For most everyone below about 30, inflation has been low enough their entire life that I think understanding how bad 10% or worse inflation is beyond comprehension to most.  While it is clear in housing, it gets odd with things like cars which cost more but are far more reliable.  With electronics it may mean the new top of the line product is too expensive but the mid tier one it sill faster, better, shinier than what it is replacing.  Food is also tricky since some younger people will often decide to spend more better food if their parents had the boring plain stuff that their grandmother made to save during the depression.  Why eat boring when you have access to a world of food.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Inflation is bad when there's a Democrat in the WH, but a vibrant economy when the GOP is running the show.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this runaway inflation somewhere around the average for the past 20 years?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Isn't this runaway inflation somewhere around the average for the past 20 years?


Yeah, people crying that inflation is at record highs are ignoring that inflation has been historically low for the past decade.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inflation you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inflation is one of the risks of OTHER people getting a raise.

/non exclusive cause
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I belong to a horror book club, and for January, we're doing a "book report" month - just read whatever horror novel you want, show up, and talk about it. My friend came over Friday, and, in an attempt to entice him to book club, I handed him my copy of this:

Fark user imageView Full Size

The pop-up book of Stephen King's The Girl who Loved Tom Gordon. My friend is a high school teacher with multiple certifications, and he is stupid busy most of the year. He loved it and promised to attend. I asked if he felt insulted, and he said no, I understood how to meet him where he was at.

We make fun of CNN for doing these sort of basic articles - What is inflation? What is a nuclear submarine? - but I think they're doing a good job of meeting a need. They assume their audience is curious, and I like it. They're meeting their audience where they're at.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: We make fun of CNN for doing these sort of basic articles - What is inflation? What is a nuclear submarine? - but I think they're doing a good job of meeting a need. They assume their audience is curious, and I like it. They're meeting their audience where they're at.


It's likely an SEO move to get website traffic. People search Google a lot for answers to questions like those that you wrote.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

"I'll take 3 eggs please."
'Sorry sir, you should have been here this morning. 3 eggs is now two hundred trillion.'
"Oh...let me run over to the ATM across the street"
*10 minutes later*
"What a line. Here is two hundred trillion dollars. 3 eggs please"
'I am so sorry sir. 3 eggs is now two hundred and twenty trillion dollars.'

/you read that in Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther voice.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When politicians talk about it, they mean the value of the U.S. dollar's buying power becoming lower.  This is a tremendous tragedy by the standards of the rich, because their vast dragon hoards of yacht money become slightly less valuable.  This is used to justify whatever they want from government that year.  More tax cuts, favorable regulation or lack thereof, etc.

What is actually happening is PRICE inflation, and this is what we're used to.  Stuff costs more.  The money we pay for it is still worth about as much as it always was.  The capitalists doing the selling are simply asking more for it.

And yeah, the Pandemic has increased costs, true.  But we're talking about industries with profit margins in the double digits that would like to make it to the high-double-digit or even triple-digit range on our backs, on top of the slight cost increases they want us to pay for, but would come out of their ends if they had real competition to worry about.

Why do you think things like housing, energy, & food are all excluded from typical government inflation numbers?  They have had us by the balls for decades, and are simply adjusting how much wealth to extract from us.  You know how they say "Oh, if you raise the minimum wage or give everyone UBI, everyone will just raise prices to match?"  That's what they're doing.

The only reason they get away with it is the utter lack of real competition in the U.S. consumer marketplace.  Otherwise, one smart company could say "Hey, I could raise my prices like my competitors over there. I'd make 20% profit. Or, I could keep my prices at 10% profit levels, but move twice as many units (or more) by taking customers from those guys..."
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the early expansion of space-time that allowed the universe to cool enough for matter to form and then cluster into stars and planets.  Derr.

Seriously though, if you don't understand inflation then your secondary education institutions failed you.  Given what I recall of high school, I think they probably fail most people.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: For most everyone below about 30, inflation has been low enough their entire life that I think understanding how bad 10% or worse inflation is beyond comprehension to most.  While it is clear in housing, it gets odd with things like cars which cost more but are far more reliable.  With electronics it may mean the new top of the line product is too expensive but the mid tier one it sill faster, better, shinier than what it is replacing.  Food is also tricky since some younger people will often decide to spend more better food if their parents had the boring plain stuff that their grandmother made to save during the depression.  Why eat boring when you have access to a world of food.


It looks like we're have subby's version of whataboutism. Whereas whatever anyone else published it will always be wrong or not enough or late. They should have done something else or did not go into enough detail. It's a favorite right wing tactic to delegitimize institutions they see as a threat
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
inflation is what you do to your bicycle tires
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's like CRT, but with money.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As with anything made by humans....inflation is completely arbitrary.

/ our entire financial system is made up.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
people who have been saying inflation wasn't bad obviously haven't shopped for a steak this past year.
 
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Evergrande officially default yet?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Inflation is a system where the rich borrow enough money to buy everything and force everyone else to pay it back with interest.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Gubbo: Isn't this runaway inflation somewhere around the average for the past 20 years?

Yeah, people crying that inflation is at record highs are ignoring that inflation has been historically low for the past decade.


So too have working class wages been low... for several decades.  They're only getting better now because Covid has stripped millions from the workforce.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, renters and student loan borrowers are laughing their asses off and crying into their ramen noodles now that everyone else is getting a teensy taste of how it feels.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They provided enough information to say that inflation is happening globally, but they didn't say that inflation was happening globally. Because they can't lay global inflation at Biden's feet.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: It's like CRT, but with money.


Wouldn't it be a hell of thing if people tried to cancel money the way they're trying with CRT?
 
keldaria
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: people who have been saying inflation wasn't bad obviously haven't shopped for a steak this past year.


Interesting theory. A single item represents overall inflationary trends.

Also, twice since 1997 the price of uncooked beef has risen by larger percentage increases. (2014 and 2004) and several have been in the ballpark (2001, 2003, 2011, 2020).

Let's make sure we panic over the price of beef. It's not like there was a pandemic which impacted the supply vs demand curve of such items.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Inflation is when companies are able to pass all their increased costs of production onto you while facing zero repercussions in reduced sales and actually increasing their profit margins while giving everyone at the company a raise and more stock options.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think this is just temporary price elasticity on certain goods due to "supply chain issues".  It's not US dollar weakness like the 70's.
 
keldaria
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

noitsnot: I think this is just temporary price elasticity on certain goods due to "supply chain issues".  It's not US dollar weakness like the 70's.


This is correct. Most other countries are dealing with inflation themselves, Brazil has even higher inflation than the US and the EU is following closely behind.

Fark user imageView Full Size

It would be one thing if this was a US only problem and other countries weren't experiencing similar issues, but without countries having high inflation, the problems of the 70's are definitely not repeating.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Labor is a major component of prices.
A lot of companies have bumped up rates for entry-level and unskilled labor very quickly.
Ergo, inflation.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

keldaria: darth sunshine: people who have been saying inflation wasn't bad obviously haven't shopped for a steak this past year.

Interesting theory. A single item represents overall inflationary trends.

Also, twice since 1997 the price of uncooked beef has risen by larger percentage increases. (2014 and 2004) and several have been in the ballpark (2001, 2003, 2011, 2020).

Let's make sure we panic over the price of beef. It's not like there was a pandemic which impacted the supply vs demand curve of such items.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Labor is a major component of prices.
A lot of companies have bumped up rates for entry-level and unskilled labor very quickly.
Ergo, inflation.


Financial experts here on fark loudly argued that increasing the cost of something via wage increases wouldn't increase the price of things.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

noitsnot: I think this is just temporary price elasticity on certain goods due to "supply chain issues".  It's not US dollar weakness like the 70's.


Ah yes. Supply chain issues.

The excuse du jour that the suited class are using to make more from producing less goods and services.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: noitsnot: I think this is just temporary price elasticity on certain goods due to "supply chain issues".  It's not US dollar weakness like the 70's.

Ah yes. Supply chain issues.

The excuse du jour that the suited class are using to make more from producing less goods and services.


So, it's the Bitcoin miners?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Labor is a major component of prices.
A lot of companies have bumped up rates for entry-level and unskilled labor very quickly.
Ergo, inflation.


Ohhh, so it's God's wrath.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Inflation is when my beans get all waxy.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: people who have been saying inflation wasn't bad obviously haven't shopped for a steak this past year.


steaks seem to have gone up almost 250% since the last time i bought one
 
noitsnot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Inflation is when my beans get all waxy.


Hmmn....
 
geggy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have no complaints about inflation of gas prices during the winter time, it has forced people to stay home which helps prevent clusters of covid cases.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 500x617]


Buying things is what you shoulddo if inflation is terrible. What are you gonna do, shove your money under your mattress so it can be worth less tomorrow?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Inflation is temporary.   Deflation can wreck the economy.   With so many people out of work, intentionally or otherwise, the only thing keeping the economy from deflating is the supply-chain driven minor inflation.   If we had stocked shelves that were not being sold due to missing income, then our dollar would nosedive and we would be in more serious shiat.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 500x617]

Buying things is what you shoulddo if inflation is terrible. What are you gonna do, shove your money under your mattress so it can be worth less tomorrow?


Yep, if this was real inflation, now would be the time to get that home loan before interest rates start going up. But I don't think this is real inflation.
 
keldaria
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: keldaria: darth sunshine: people who have been saying inflation wasn't bad obviously haven't shopped for a steak this past year.

Interesting theory. A single item represents overall inflationary trends.

Also, twice since 1997 the price of uncooked beef has risen by larger percentage increases. (2014 and 2004) and several have been in the ballpark (2001, 2003, 2011, 2020).

Let's make sure we panic over the price of beef. It's not like there was a pandemic which impacted the supply vs demand curve of such items.

[memegenerator.net image 480x360]


Lol, you made a claim and I responded with facts. Frankly I just don't like complex issues being boiled down into a simple sentence that is based on a piece of cherry picked data which ultimately is very misleading considering the grander context.

This is Republican talking points 101. Take a complex issue, reduce it down to a short phrase that is incredibly misleading but ultimately easy for the average person to understand and pretend they are informed about the subject because they understand the short statement. "Global warming can't exist, I have this snowball"
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

noitsnot: Tabletop: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 500x617]

Buying things is what you shoulddo if inflation is terrible. What are you gonna do, shove your money under your mattress so it can be worth less tomorrow?

Yep, if this was real inflation, now would be the time to get that home loan before interest rates start going up. But I don't think this is real inflation.


We are having the biggest difference between inflation and interest rates pretty much ever. Eventually that's going to normalize, so either inflation will go down or interest rates go up. If the latter happens, we are going to have another housing price crash.  Hopefully the propeller hat wearers in Washington get their calculations right.
 
