(YouTube)   ♫ ♪ Is there a chance the track will bend?...Not on your life, my Australian friend ♪ ♫   (youtube.com) divider line
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow, wonder how that happened? It looked too big for shifting soil type movement, maybe a small seismic event? Makes me wonder when the previous time a train had gone through was.
 
wxboy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Wow, wonder how that happened? It looked too big for shifting soil type movement, maybe a small seismic event? Makes me wonder when the previous time a train had gone through was.


Heat kink, probably.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"There is no sound by request of the owner"
 
HeyJohnny!
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

1968 Australian Earthquake
 
anuran
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wxboy: Aussie_As: Wow, wonder how that happened? It looked too big for shifting soil type movement, maybe a small seismic event? Makes me wonder when the previous time a train had gone through was.

Heat kink, probably.


I told you not to talk about The Thing With The Waffle Iron.
 
wxboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

anuran: wxboy: Aussie_As: Wow, wonder how that happened? It looked too big for shifting soil type movement, maybe a small seismic event? Makes me wonder when the previous time a train had gone through was.

Heat kink, probably.

I told you not to talk about The Thing With The Waffle Iron.


Hey now, Nobody's judgin' ya.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Looks like some Australian gave that track the boot.
 
