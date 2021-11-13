 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1182
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So as I'm gradually fixing all the stuff that the contractors never got to at my parents' house, I'm finding myself doing some interesting things that most people, even those who own their own homes, will never have to do - since they're usually already done when the house is built. This week, it was installing a kitchen vent for the island range. Yes, they've been living for a couple of years in a new kitchen with no vent hood, Luckily, they don't eat a lot of cabbage or chitlins*.

Anyway, one of the things you need to do when installing a vent fan is run a duct through the ceiling and either through the roof or through the eave of the house. I really don't want to deal with any possibility of roof issues, so I ordered some duct and an outdoor vent from Amazon. When it came, inside the Amazon box with the vent for some reason was a pair of cheap cotton gloves, as well as a scribble pad containing notes on a house and the nearby schools, as if someone was considering buying a home while filling Amazon orders and wanted to see about schools their kids would be attending. I didn't think much of it, just hey, free note pad.

The day came and I went to the attic to take care of all the stuff up there, part of which was cutting the hole in the eave for the vent. I took the vent up with me to trace around to cut the hole in the right size, along with the drill for a starter hole and the jigsaw to cut the big one. I had to trace around the vent several times to make sure I could see it in the dim light from my flashlight and phone light, but I managed to cut a reasonable semblance of round hole that the vent fit in without any major gaps around it.

As I gathered the tools, I realized that the jigsaw suddenly felt very sticky. I fumbled around for the flashlight and saw that the saw, as well as my right hand, were covered in blood. Thing was, I couldn't feel any injuries, and I could feel all of my fingers, and the blood was seemingly only on my hand. But it was a LOT of blood. I knew the saw never slipped, so I was thinking I had scratched it on an exposed nail or something, but I couldn't tell in the dim light and with all the blood. So I dripped my way across the attic to the access hole, climbed down, and managed to only drip blood on the floor in two spots before I made it to the sink.

Anyway, I didn't need stitches, and I stopped bleeding rather soon after that and I had to clean all the blood off the saw and the floor and stuff. But the point is, later that night, my dad handed me what I thought was the rest of the scribble pad from the Amazon box the vent came in. It was actually a paper that said "CAUTION: Sharp edges. Use included gloves when handling."

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and that time you couldn't figure out why the manufacturer included something until it was too late.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.

*yes, I know how to spell chitterlings, I just ain't gonna. The point is they stink. Don't cook them even if you have a kitchen vent.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top 10 scores for this quiz:
Billy Liar 900
xrayspx 880
sgleason818 831
bughunter 815
Denjiro 768
kevinatilusa 762
Ivo Shandor 755
a far candle 735
KarmicDisaster 730
NM Volunteer 726

Wanted to capture this while it still exists

/  see also George Costanza's Frogger score
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard Quiz:  815
Easy Quiz: 280

Lol.

Also, a real Southern boy knows how to clean a raw chitlin.

/grab one end and sling it in a circle over your head
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bughunter: Also, a real Southern boy knows how to clean a raw chitlin.


I might know how to clean one, but you'll never catch me doin' it because I ain't eatin' nothin that used to hold literal pig sh*t. And even if I could not think about that part, they stink.
 
