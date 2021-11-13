 Skip to content
 
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 863: "Faded".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Faded

Description: Show us pictures of things that are faded and/or past their prime. Difficulty: No people

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



/1949 Desoto Interior
//Denver, NC
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Chattanooga_IMGP5948

Old building in Chattanooga
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

TN_Chattanooga_IMGP5957

Where the wild things were.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A fall flower in the spring.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Coneflower
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Scenic, SD June 2019_015

Scenic, South Dakota - June 2019
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



/old bottles left inside an abandoned water tank
//Dallas, NC
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Garnet Ghost Town, MT 2019
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Olympus OM-2, Rollei Infrared 400, R25 filter
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Faded film
Olympus Six, Kodacolor II expired 1984, shot & developed 2020
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Confederate grave marker in Jones County, GA, 2009.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  



/old barn
//Mooresville, NC
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

No post-processing filters, just a very aged marble cemetery statue taken with a 3mp camera in 2002.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
gordian [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gordian [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wish I knew how old it was
 
gordian [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ellis Island, NY
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Empty halls, empty rooms.
Ellis Island, NY
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Joliet Correctional Center 2021 - one of the cell blocks
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Prison Hospital at Joliet Correctional Center - 2021
Had some patients during the Spanish Flu
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Joliet Correctional Center - 2021
 
