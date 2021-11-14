 Skip to content
 
(Marketwatch)   Here's the mattress that a professional mattress reviewer sleeps on. And no, "professional mattress reviewer" is not a euphemism for your mom   (marketwatch.com) divider line
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTA: I'm a professional mattress reviewer

Oh, man. I have screwed up so many things in my life. I just realized my biggest mistake.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I sleep on an adjustable frame due to phrenic nerve damage (one lung is partially paralyzed).  My chiropractor recommended Tuft & Needle's mint mattress, and it's the most comfortable mattress I've ever slept on.  For the first couple of nights, I didn't want to fall asleep because I was enjoying the comfort so much.  Highly recommended.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need a new mattress.  I took a picture of the label on the existing one and went to the shop that sold it to me.  They can't sell me that one but had a bunch of others.  I told them no, they should fix their product line and left.  They didn't make a sale.  Get a consistent model offering and I'll buy the same one every decade.  That is true for quite  few durable goods that wear out over time.  I don't want new and shiny and market research shows somewhere between 1/5 and 1/3 of shoppers hate not being able to just buy the same thing again.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could use a new one myself.. the one I have now is mostly foam inside, and is too hot in the summer, generally.  Plus the cat has clawed off two box spring corners.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Or you could annoy/insult your SO, get banished to the couch, and not worry about it. Assuming that you have a comfortable couch that is.

/Probably not a good long term solution I realize
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: I sleep on an adjustable frame due to phrenic nerve damage (one lung is partially paralyzed).  My chiropractor...


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: I need a new mattress.  I took a picture of the label on the existing one and went to the shop that sold it to me.  They can't sell me that one but had a bunch of others.  I told them no, they should fix their product line and left.  They didn't make a sale.  Get a consistent model offering and I'll buy the same one every decade.  That is true for quite  few durable goods that wear out over time.  I don't want new and shiny and market research shows somewhere between 1/5 and 1/3 of shoppers hate not being able to just buy the same thing again.


So you're mad that the mattress company made changes to it's product line over the course of a decade?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah nice ad for that mattress, Fark. Anyway, I sleep on the most comfortable bed possible, a water bed with an 1.5 inch memory foam.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: DON.MAC: I need a new mattress.  I took a picture of the label on the existing one and went to the shop that sold it to me.  They can't sell me that one but had a bunch of others.  I told them no, they should fix their product line and left.  They didn't make a sale.  Get a consistent model offering and I'll buy the same one every decade.  That is true for quite  few durable goods that wear out over time.  I don't want new and shiny and market research shows somewhere between 1/5 and 1/3 of shoppers hate not being able to just buy the same thing again.

So you're mad that the mattress company made changes to it's product line over the course of a decade?


If it ain't broke don't fix it
 
