(NPR)   At least 68 members of rival gangs killed in Ecuador during an 8-hour gun battle....that occurred INSIDE a prison   (npr.org) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But have heard about how horrible it is in the Patriot Wing of the DC jail?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to say it, but the movie version is going to be bad ass.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
68?  That's not nice
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine what they could do with a NutraLoaf shank.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: 68?  That's not nice


You blow me and I owe you one later?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have Quito while they were ahead.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Waiting for leakreality vids of this.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Si, Litoral.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

felching pen: But have heard about how horrible it is in the Patriot Wing of the DC jail?


Apparently it's horrible not having fresh, organic vegan nutraloaf.
 
akallen404
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Naido: I hate to say it, but the movie version is going to be bad ass.


I nominate Takeshi Kitano to direct.
 
King Something
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Clearly the only reasonable course of action is to make guns more readily available for purchase, especially for violent criminals and mentally-unwell drug addicts.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The second amendment is a curse upon this penitentiary.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not terribly surprising. While I was still living in Honduras, there were at least two "mystery" fires in prisons. Suspicion largely fell on law enforcement having a roast but nothing ever proven (or closely investigated).
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are we sure they're not filming Get the Gringo II?
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

King Something: Clearly the only reasonable course of action is to make guns more readily available for purchase, especially for violent criminals and mentally-unwell drug addicts.


?
 
akallen404
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

King Something: Clearly the only reasonable course of action is to make guns more readily available for purchase, especially for violent criminals and mentally-unwell drug addicts.


An armed prison is a polite prison.
 
