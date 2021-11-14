 Skip to content
 
(9 News)   GTA Denver: 8 carjackings, 1 fatal shooting, 1 pistol whipping, ending in a crash... all in an hour   (9news.com) divider line
3
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If the police captured him, they'll confiscate all his weapons, fine him 10% of his cash, and he'll be out in 8 hours.
Then he can go jack another car, and hire a hooker to replace whatever health he lost fighting with the cops.

/ and obviously run over the hooker with the car once she gets out and take his money back.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Denver is getting sketchy like old times, Aurora is a farking wasteland of daily crime at this point.
Fun stuff.
 
