NYPD cracks down on public speakers
12
12 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Can you just seize people's shiat like that?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Can you just seize people's shiat like that?


If they are using it in violation of ordinances, yes.

This is arguably one of the few times when civil asset forefeiture is actually legitimately used.  Someone is using some object to directly engage in an illegal activity, police confiscate said object and issue legal summons or arrest the person involved.

Using asset forefeiture when there's no evidence of a crime, ie, seizing cash from people, or seizing cars from people where the car is only incidental to whatever the person is accused of, should not be legitimate uses even though those are the sorts of uses we hear the most about.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

TWX: feckingmorons: Can you just seize people's shiat like that?

If they are using it in violation of ordinances, yes.

This is arguably one of the few times when civil asset forefeiture is actually legitimately used.  Someone is using some object to directly engage in an illegal activity, police confiscate said object and issue legal summons or arrest the person involved.

Using asset forefeiture when there's no evidence of a crime, ie, seizing cash from people, or seizing cars from people where the car is only incidental to whatever the person is accused of, should not be legitimate uses even though those are the sorts of uses we hear the most about.


So they can take my car if I go 40 in a 30?

The answer is actually no, and they know this as they've been shot down time and time again for this shiat. They also often 'seize' stuff and keep it for themselves. See also https://www.nydailynews.com/news/poli​t​ics/new-york-elections-government/ny-c​omptroller-scott-stringer-nypd-asset-s​eizures-forfeiture-audit-20210712-2b7k​xs2vona6dnm67dqul5woai-story.html

It was a rhetorical question.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Okay, so dumb question.

Why is there only one of each speaker? Aren't they sold in pairs?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: Okay, so dumb question.

Why is there only one of each speaker? Aren't they sold in pairs?


Bluetooth speakers are sometimes sold as single case sound systems. That's what those appear to be.

Type "party speaker" into your Google Image and you can see other examples.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bloobeary: DannyBrandt: Okay, so dumb question.

Why is there only one of each speaker? Aren't they sold in pairs?

Bluetooth speakers are sometimes sold as single case sound systems. That's what those appear to be.

Type "party speaker" into your Google Image and you can see other examples.


I tried it in Ask Jeeves and it didn't return any results.

I'm old.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I remember something from the Occupy Wall Street shamble where they had to make a Greek Macrophone to communicate messages when they weren't allowed to use megaphones. A portable speaker probably falls afoul the same laws, either crafted to give protesters a hard time, or an excuse to rumble 80s era boom-boxes.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That..uh..that wolverine gif in the reply right below...

Well that's enough internet for now.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gee, wonder what color the former owners were?

Did they happen to also choke out any of the violators, or is that just for those selling individual cigarettes?


TWX: This is arguably one of the few times when civil asset forefeiture is actually legitimately used. Someone is using some object to directly engage in an illegal activity, police confiscate said object and issue legal summons or arrest the person involved.


Loss of property for a minor infraction, that hasn't even had any kind of hearing yet? Bullshiat.

Civil forfeiture without any kind of trial or other legal procedure to determine guilt is theft, period.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bloobeary: ...

Type "party speaker" into your Google Image and you can see other examples.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
