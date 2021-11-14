 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   The Louisiana Board of Pardons on Friday unanimously voted to pardon Homer Plessy, whose decision to sit in a 'whites-only' railroad car to protest discrimination led to the US Supreme Court's 1896 'separate but equal' ruling. "Woo-Hoo"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
lifeslammer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And any day now they will do something about all the current racist policy in the state right?
 
Pincy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The governor's office said he was traveling 'but looks forward to receiving and reviewing the recommendation of the Board upon his return

WTF is there to review?
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: And any day now they will do something about all the current racist policy in the state right?


Didn't you read TFA? That's gonna happen in 126 years.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pincy: The governor's office said he was traveling 'but looks forward to receiving and reviewing the recommendation of the Board upon his return

WTF is there to review?


His Klan guidebook
 
