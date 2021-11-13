 Skip to content
 
(Patch)   The gambler was angry that day, my friends   (patch.com) divider line
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
CASINO(1995) GET YOUR FEET OFF THE TABLE
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He looks like a guy that doubled down on a pair of fours before seeing the queen's gambit in the river.

offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And he sees
Oh, yes he sees
And he sees
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, he's gonna be a barrel of laughs at work Monday
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTA: "Barnes lives in the [redacted] block of Kungs Way on the city's west side, jail records show."

Why did they feel it was necessary to include this tidbit in the article?
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
