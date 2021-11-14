 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   Four dead on Beaver Island. No, this is not a 30 Rock bit   (mlive.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That beaver is behind a paywall.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave it to beaver...to be a shiatty pilot
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew that young pilots had a rep for beaver chasing, but that's over the line dude.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, I just had it stuffed
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that Wynona wasn't on that plane.

Primus - Wynona's Big Brown Beaver
Youtube aYDfwUJzYQg
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dam, 4 dead on Beaver Island, it was a close shave, but the terrain was a bit too hairy.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or like anything else with Alec Baldwin.

/cause he killed somebody
//ay-oh!
///three
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Or like anything else with Alec Baldwin.

/cause he killed somebody
//ay-oh!
///three


Tell me you are a piece of crap without telling me you are a piece of crap.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: That beaver is behind a paywall.


Well, wherever you're putting it, I think it's working.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Chemlight Battery: Or like anything else with Alec Baldwin.

/cause he killed somebody
//ay-oh!
///three

Tell me you are a piece of crap without telling me you are a piece of crap.


OJ jokes ✓
Hellen Keller jokes ✓
9/11 jokes ✓
Alec Baldwin jokes

That seems like a weird place to draw the line, but okay.
 
King Something
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
