Tonight on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET), Mr Conklin mistakenly approves buying a $385 tape recorder, Liz has 25 minutes to cash her quiz show check but all banks are closed & a spy knows Clark's identity & The Atom Man tries to finish off Supes again
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - The Tape Recorder - 4/23/1950 -  Mr Conklin is on another cost-reduction kick but somehow ends up approving the purchase of a $385 Webster Ekotape recorder for the school.

My Favorite Husband - Trying to Cash the Prize Check - 12/9/1950 - Liz wins a check for $500 on a radio quiz show, but she has to get it cashed within 25 minutes and all the banks are closed. Featuring Frank Nelson as "Happy Hal Brubaker"

Superman - The Atom Man in Metropolis - Parts 9 - 13 of 19 (11/19 - 11/23/1945) -  Clark is visiting the 'retired businessman' Sydney, who had made Superman his "hobby" and wants to show Clark his material.  What Clark doesn't know is that Sydney knows Clark is Superman, and has the Atom Man in his lead-lined closet, waiting to destroy Superman by rendering him unconscious until he starves to death.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to this.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just had some very unusual tornado warnings (hell, even severe thunderstorms are unusual for MA in November), I think all the bad stuff is over now.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A strange week.  Felt a bit under the weather Monday and had a slight fever Tuesday so I stayed home. Thursday I arrived at work and was told I couldn't come back until I got a COVID test.

My phone displays almost all of my work emails.....EXCEPT the one that was sent a couple of hours before I left for work.....grrrrrrr.

Anyway, got the test Friday and it came back negative, still feel off a bit....probably time to adjust the meds.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
