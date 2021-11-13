 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   At 11PM ET it's time for Noise Factor. Mark left some gifts behind, let's listen. Also new music from Yawning Man and Hangman's Chair and for some reason a song that just won't leave the playlist   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That should be 'Yawning Sons' which features Gary Arce from Yawning Man.

Oh well, still works.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, a son tends to be because of a man offshooting something or another ... eh, we'll allow it
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Listening to Kerry, you really need to up your game to be able grind her into the dust & do a hostile takeover of her slot.

Might I suggest opening up a request line.  Post your phone # here & let us know when the next time you're going to record your show & we can call in.

/there probably won't be 'too' many 3am obscene calls to Mrs K...
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Might I suggest opening up a request line. Post your phone # here & let us know when the next time you're going to record your show & we can call in.


This would be awesome! I would love to hear a show where everyone could just drop-in and share their unsolicited thoughts, but with static & people b*tching about long-distance fees & aliens -- actually sounds like fun -- Hey Rev.K, you should get an app for that -- it could be like Coast to Coast AM, but for metal & all-round good times!

/no seriously, there are apps for that
//even NPR has an app for that
///you should get an app for that
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Listening to Kerry, you really need to up your game to be able grind her into the dust & do a hostile takeover of her slot.


I have a feeling the creative director gave me this slot very purposefully.

Recoil Therapy: Post your phone # here & let us know when the next time you're going to record your show & we can call in.


Haha! My recording schedule is all over the place. Especially this last week, but I like this idea....in concept.


Quick and Dirty: Hey Rev.K, you should get an app for that -- it could be like Coast to Coast AM, but for metal & all-round good times!


Seriously? Which app?
 
