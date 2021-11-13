 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   "You can go to jail for stealing someone's refrigerator out of their house, but you can't go to jail for stealing someone's home? It makes no logical sense"   (nypost.com) divider line
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It doesn't make any sense that you get a slap on the wrist for invading the US Capitol either.
It doesn't make any sense that you can pump out addictive drugs causing a national health crisis and have nothing happen to you..
It makes no sense that you can kill black people and get suspended with pay.
But here we are.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No enforcers in NYC who could "convince" these people to move?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Which logic?
 
redrumten
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thanks NYP
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who is to vet that the complainer isn't lying? Some disgruntled asshole may just put a boatload of the people he doesn't like on this list.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The post is garbage.  do better.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Screw landlords, lazy bastard parasites, I believe a decent home is a human right.  Tell me why I'm wrong "Christians"
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nice troll subby. Fark your landlord.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sure the landlords may own the properties, but whose home is it? There's not a simple answer.
 
davebarnes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Moratoriums!
Really?
Moratoria, please.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Screw landlords, lazy bastard parasites, I believe a decent home is a human right.  Tell me why I'm wrong "Christians"


Because investing in real estate is investing in your community, just like investing in your church.

See: we don't want mooslims living here.

That's just the Christian perspective. If you want the capitalist one it's gonna cost ya.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And what the fark is this lord shiat, didn't we fight an entire war of independence to separate ourselves from this feudalist bullcrap
 
mcmnky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TFA is random gibberish. The algorithm that produced it should be erased.

"Christie Brinkley's-ex denied knowing Solomon."

WTF does that have to do with anything? Are they talking about Billy Joel?
 
mjbok
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Screw landlords, lazy bastard parasites, I believe a decent home is a human right.  Tell me why I'm wrong "Christians"


Supposing you're correct, who should pay for them?
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you want to invest, but some stocks. Houses should be a place to live, not an investment.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All my tenants have been with me for five years or more. I can afford to eat six months of rent because I'm not a slumlord using people as my only source of income. A few thousand dollars is better than leaving a house vacant and dicking around building trust.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Please don't kick me out when I come live in your house. Thanks for the room and board fellow farkers!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mjbok: watching the trump puddle dry: Screw landlords, lazy bastard parasites, I believe a decent home is a human right.  Tell me why I'm wrong "Christians"

Supposing you're correct, who should pay for them?


Rent control and subsidies, expanding housing authority to include a lot more small single-family houses than what is presently available.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mjbok: watching the trump puddle dry: Screw landlords, lazy bastard parasites, I believe a decent home is a human right.  Tell me why I'm wrong "Christians"

Supposing you're correct, who should pay for them?


Why should homes constantly be paid for, I assume you are talking about property tax, upkeep should absolutely be up to the dweller, but our ultra capitalist nation has made it so you cannot even own a home without constantly paying for what? The privilege to live under a roof...   Wait til the rich figure out how to tax our oxygen intake.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mcmnky: TFA is random gibberish. The algorithm that produced it should be erased.

"Christie Brinkley's-ex denied knowing Solomon."

WTF does that have to do with anything? Are they talking about Billy Joel?


It's the NYP - as long as they get the right buzzwords in their readers are happy
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 minute ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: And what the fark is this lord shiat, didn't we fight an entire war of independence to separate ourselves from this feudalist bullcrap


Castle doctrine.

This proving that white people, something something CRT something, chessmate.

/a bishop can move diagonally
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The reason you can steal a home, is because we stole this land. So, PSTFUYFM!
 
