(The Sun (Ireland))   To prove that cyclists are truely the bottom of society, the bikebro who knocked down a 5-year-old girl in Belgium is now suing her dad for posting a viral video of him online   (thesun.ie) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He said: "When I was riding close to the girl, I felt my rear wheel sliding. To avoid a fall, I balanced myself with a movement of my knee.

After spending the past five minutes rewatching that video, I don't believe that for a second.

Still, this guy isn't as bad as the idiot in San Francisco who killed a guy and then biatched that his helmet was broken.

And just in case you were wondering, he's still a douchebag.
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lsherm: He said: "When I was riding close to the girl, I felt my rear wheel sliding. To avoid a fall, I balanced myself with a movement of my knee.

After spending the past five minutes rewatching that video, I don't believe that for a second.

Still, this guy isn't as bad as the idiot in San Francisco who killed a guy and then biatched that his helmet was broken.

And just in case you were wondering, he's still a douchebag.


Wow, I had never heard of him before. But from looking at your links and his website he is definitely was and still is a douche.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lsherm: He said: "When I was riding close to the girl, I felt my rear wheel sliding. To avoid a fall, I balanced myself with a movement of my knee.

After spending the past five minutes rewatching that video, I don't believe that for a second.

Still, this guy isn't as bad as the idiot in San Francisco who killed a guy and then biatched that his helmet was broken.

And just in case you were wondering, he's still a douchebag.


Ugh... THAT asshole...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're you doing it in public?

Tuff
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone forgot cameras are everywhere.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get out the way biatch
Get out the way
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she posting BLM flyers?
Fark user imageView Full Size

I wonder what he is up to?
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: We're you doing it in public?

Tuff


In the US that would be true, in Europe the rules are different. Over there if someone is the subject of a video or film it generally isn't supposed to be published without their consent, even if the pictures were taken in public. There are a ton of exceptions and this may well fall under one of them but it isn't as simple as "in public = all good" like it would be here.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cyclist, plz.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subbie sounds fat.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Almost a year after the incident, the cyclist is heading back to court, but this time, to sue the girl's father for defamation."

How the fark can a real un-edited video be defamation? You can't defame someone with REALITY.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Headline.... I feel like there is a fury road meme that fits with that headline, vis a vis what it is.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Subbie sounds fat.

Didn't subbie just finish a cycling tour not too long ago? I need to get a life.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a terrible move. But I was really happy to learn from the auto playing audio ad, that there is a secret, roofing companies don't want me to know.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC.
Here our trials tell bikers to pass  Pedestrians by pushing their bike past on foot.  None of them do. Rage.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Truely"?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:(  a 5 year old, dude. 5 years old.

Just apologize and buy the kid an ice cream bar.

Like how hard is that.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: :(  a 5 year old, dude. 5 years old.

Just apologize and buy the kid an ice cream bar.

Like how hard is that.


This guy has a serious case of douchebag:

Mpasa, who managed to catch up with him, said last year: "He explained what happened and asked us to withdraw the police complaint, but he showed no remorse and did not apologise."

If it's an accident, like you said, then just farking apologize. But after watching that video I don't think it was an accident at all and that guy was irritated a little girl was walking on "his" bike path.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: "Truely"?


...in the Chaucerian sense.

To proove yea cyclifts are truely bauddom of fofiety,
Byyke Browe whosoeth knocketh downe ye girle of fyfe yeres,
is nowe sueeng her daude for poftynge a virrale vydyoe of himme...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: That was a terrible move. But I was really happy to learn from the auto playing audio ad, that there is a secret, roofing companies don't want me to know.


Mine was a dieting video aimed at 50-something pre-diabetics.

/ the internet thinks I'm fat
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eddy Merckx will name a bike model after this guy,
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Bennie Crabtree: :(  a 5 year old, dude. 5 years old.

Just apologize and buy the kid an ice cream bar.

Like how hard is that.

This guy has a serious case of douchebag:

Mpasa, who managed to catch up with him, said last year: "He explained what happened and asked us to withdraw the police complaint, but he showed no remorse and did not apologise."

If it's an accident, like you said, then just farking apologize. But after watching that video I don't think it was an accident at all and that guy was irritated a little girl was walking on "his" bike path.


ffffffffark him then
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All cyclists should be executed. Period. End of story. The world would be far better off without these petulant assholes ruining our lives.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many judgmental people here who are only considering one side of the story.
Did you even stop for just a moment and consider that the guy might have been on a timed session? Maybe even going for a personal best??

/I pray you don't consider me serious
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bastard.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: All cyclists should be executed. Period. End of story. The world would be far better off without these petulant assholes ruining our lives.


My previous dental surgeon is a rockstar, a gem of a human being. He is a cyclist.

Like I always say. Even with cops. Don't let the other 99 give that 1 a bad name.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: He said: "When I was riding close to the girl, I felt my rear wheel sliding. To avoid a fall, I balanced myself with a movement of my knee.

After spending the past five minutes rewatching that video, I don't believe that for a second.

Still, this guy isn't as bad as the idiot in San Francisco who killed a guy and then biatched that his helmet was broken.

And just in case you were wondering, he's still a douchebag.


You don't even have to read any of his garbage to know he's a gigantic douchebag. He just has that classic douchebag look.
 
inner ted
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd like to say it's cyclocross, so of course
but there has been a grievous trend of shiatty trail etiquette from my fellow mt bikers over the last ten years or so - not yielding to uphill riders , not yielding to pedestrians, cutting corners and general dickishness
I attribute it some to the Xgames EXTREME11!! tech that is now standard for even an entry level mtb at Walmart : full suspension, disc brakes and a dropper post give a great head start in feeling confident for any rider - but like snowboarding, beginners are able to access more advanced terrain before they have much experience-  often not learning the rules of the sport

but cyclocross people are just the worst
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bicyclists are routinely the only group that annoys me whether I'm driving, walking, biking, or (formerly) skating. I like biking, but almost never do it because I don't want to be associated with them or deal with the (earned) disdain everyone else has for them.
 
inner ted
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: All cyclists should be executed. Period. End of story. The world would be far better off without these petulant assholes ruining our lives.


get a load of this guy
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

inner ted: but there has been a grievous trend of shiatty trail etiquette from my fellow mt bikers over the last ten years or so - not yielding to uphill riders , not yielding to pedestrians, cutting corners and general dickishness


What's that? Like plowing downhill into someone riding uphill?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: You don't even have to read any of his garbage to know he's a gigantic douchebag. He just has that classic douchebag look


Here he is doing volunteer work with the elderly:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bicyclists face (and leg move) easy to see - hope his neighbors fry him.
Road rage cyclist sparks outrage in Belgium after using his knee to knock over a child
Youtube zJ5DTDtch_s
 
fat boy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hit and run
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Lsherm: He said: "When I was riding close to the girl, I felt my rear wheel sliding. To avoid a fall, I balanced myself with a movement of my knee.

After spending the past five minutes rewatching that video, I don't believe that for a second.

Still, this guy isn't as bad as the idiot in San Francisco who killed a guy and then biatched that his helmet was broken.

And just in case you were wondering, he's still a douchebag.

You don't even have to read any of his garbage to know he's a gigantic douchebag. He just has that classic douchebag look.


Ricky Gervais for the movie.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: Big_Doofus: Lsherm: He said: "When I was riding close to the girl, I felt my rear wheel sliding. To avoid a fall, I balanced myself with a movement of my knee.


Is it possible he isnt lying?

/don't want to interrupt the circlejerk
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"When I was riding close to the girl, I felt my rear wheel sliding. To avoid a fall, I balanced myself with a movement of my knee."

Having done a lot of cycling in winter in my younger days I can say, Okay, fair enough. 
Having done a lot of cycling in winter in my younger days I can say never pass that close someone on an snowy/slippery path, especially if they are children or pets.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What gets me are cyclists who ride on major roads within reach of a dedicated and separated bike path.

I guess at least he's not Hot Pizza guy.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Is it possible he isnt lying?


Watch the video and tell me his back tire is slipping out.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: fluffy_pope: Big_Doofus: Lsherm: He said: "When I was riding close to the girl, I felt my rear wheel sliding. To avoid a fall, I balanced myself with a movement of my knee.

Is it possible he isnt lying?

/don't want to interrupt the circlejerk


It is possible he is not lying, but if it really was as slippery as he claims he should not have been going that fast that close to someone he was passing, especially a child.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: fluffy_pope: Big_Doofus: Lsherm: He said: "When I was riding close to the girl, I felt my rear wheel sliding. To avoid a fall, I balanced myself with a movement of my knee.

Is it possible he isnt lying?

/don't want to interrupt the circlejerk


Did you watch the video???

Go enjoy your own circlejerk.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Streisand Effect in its full glory.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: fluffy_pope: Big_Doofus: Lsherm: He said: "When I was riding close to the girl, I felt my rear wheel sliding. To avoid a fall, I balanced myself with a movement of my knee.

Is it possible he isnt lying?

/don't want to interrupt the circlejerk


And yes, we all realize you are trolling.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who do you think you are? Ted Kennedy?
 
Birnone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When I watch the video I'm conflicted. On one hand, it's clear he deliberately hit the girl with his knee, he did it with such perfect placement and timing it's kind of impressive. On the other hand, the parents were allowing themselves and their child to block the path. Anyone heading towards them or coming up from behind them had no clear way to pass them with putting the smack down on someone. People should never block a path in such a way that others can't pass.

The exception to this is escalators. Once you have established yourself on an escalator it's okay to block people from passing by you. The escalator is moving, even if no one takes a step, everyone will get to the end soon enough.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: fluffy_pope: Big_Doofus: Lsherm: He said: "When I was riding close to the girl, I felt my rear wheel sliding. To avoid a fall, I balanced myself with a movement of my knee.

Is it possible he isnt lying?

/don't want to interrupt the circlejerk


In all fairness I saw the vid again and it does seem like he did it on purpose. I take my words back. Worse yet he didnt even apologize or shown any remorse when complaining says a lot about his douchebaggery.

/my mistake
//I never troll though
///ain't nobody got time for that
////too much bad energy
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: jaivirtualcard: That was a terrible move. But I was really happy to learn from the auto playing audio ad, that there is a secret, roofing companies don't want me to know.

Mine was a dieting video aimed at 50-something pre-diabetics.

/ the internet thinks I'm fat


Well, I'm now an older man with erectile dysfunction.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: fluffy_pope: Big_Doofus: Lsherm: He said: "When I was riding close to the girl, I felt my rear wheel sliding. To avoid a fall, I balanced myself with a movement of my knee.

Is it possible he isnt lying?

/don't want to interrupt the circlejerk


[*applies brakes*]
"Jesus, I'm sorry, are you alright? I didn't mean to hit you, I thought I could just slip by then started to slide and threw my knee out instinctively. Are you sure you're okay? Okay? Phew. Sorry again"
[*resumes riding*]

Who the fark cares if he's telling the truth or lying, he did a hit and run and didn't give a fark that he smashed over a 5 year old.
 
MoparPower
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Birnone: When I watch the video I'm conflicted. On one hand, it's clear he deliberately hit the girl with his knee, he did it with such perfect placement and timing it's kind of impressive. On the other hand, the parents were allowing themselves and their child to block the path. Anyone heading towards them or coming up from behind them had no clear way to pass them with putting the smack down on someone. People should never block a path in such a way that others can't pass.

The exception to this is escalators. Once you have established yourself on an escalator it's okay to block people from passing by you. The escalator is moving, even if no one takes a step, everyone will get to the end soon enough.


Stand on the right, is the correct way. Wait I'm being trolled here aren't I
 
