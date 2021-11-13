 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   Deadly spiders at your local Piggly-Wiggly? That's bananas
    Spider bite, Tarantula, venomous spiders  
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
since the brazilian wandering spider has a leg span of 6 inches, this is a different spider.

considering he "ID'ed it" himself with a GIS, it could literally be any kind of huntsman/wolf/wandering/crab spider, from anywhere.

so, it's probably still safe to buy bananas in britain.

brits tend to think any spider as big as the giant euro house spider (drain spider, Eratigena atrica) is going to kill them.

here's one of those, to compare:
its bite is harmless (baring rare allergies)
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is why you do not package bananas in plastic bags. It gives the deadly spiders and chance to break free and start a colony in some foreign country. Please, won't someone think of the spiders?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Since it's a FOX News link, I'm guessing this is hysteria/lies to get clicks.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn you, Gwen Stefani! I can't even read that word anymore
 
Snargi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

since the brazilian wandering spider has a leg span of 6 inches, this is a different spider.

considering he "ID'ed it" himself with a GIS, it could literally be any kind of huntsman/wolf/wandering/crab spider, from anywhere.

so, it's probably still safe to buy bananas in britain.

brits tend to think any spider as big as the giant euro house spider (drain spider, Eratigena atrica) is going to kill them.

here's one of those, to compare:
its bite is harmless (baring rare allergies)


Ah, good ol' Britain, where they know their deadly animals, like when they were having the invasion of giant mutant rats with hugh orange teeth.

/ What is a nutria for $500, Alex
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shouldn't this have been a Daily Mail article?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The most dangerous part of a banana is the DDT and other chemicals sprayed on them. Don't worry though the peel will protect you.
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
theknuckler_33
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I love using "bananas" as an adjective, but I do it very sparingly because it's the kind of adjective, IMHO, that should be using sparingly. Because like not all big things are huge, not all crazy things are bananas. AMIRITE!?!?!?!?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I love using "bananas" as an adjective, but I do it very sparingly because it's the kind of adjective, IMHO, that should be using sparingly. Because like not all big things are huge, not all crazy things are bananas. AMIRITE!?!?!?!?


Other linguistic uses of bananas is really an apples and oranges kind of thing.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh, I remember this plot.

jim32rr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Since it's a FOX News link, I'm guessing this is hysteria/lies to get clicks.


Keep it up, someone will give you TF someday
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Since it's a FOX News link, I'm guessing this is hysteria/lies to get clicks.

Keep it up, someone will give you TF someday

Keep it up, someone will give you TF someday


???
Sick burn or something, Trumper.
 
Azz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Since it's a FOX News link, I'm guessing this is hysteria/lies to get clicks.

Keep it up, someone will give you TF someday

Keep it up, someone will give you TF someday


I mean he's right. Much ado about nothing

But, STORE BOUGHT BANANAS you see.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Day delight and me wanna go home
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I love using "bananas" as an adjective, but I do it very sparingly because it's the kind of adjective, IMHO, that should be using sparingly. Because like not all big things are huge, not all crazy things are bananas. AMIRITE!?!?!?!?

Other linguistic uses of bananas is really an apples and oranges kind of thing.

Other linguistic uses of bananas is really an apples and oranges kind of thing.


Dude, that's bananas.

/definitely not apples OR oranges
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
B A N A N A S
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I love using "bananas" as an adjective, but I do it very sparingly because it's the kind of adjective, IMHO, that should be using sparingly. Because like not all big things are huge, not all crazy things are bananas. AMIRITE!?!?!?!?

Other linguistic uses of bananas is really an apples and oranges kind of thing.

Dude, that's bananas.

/definitely not apples OR oranges

Other linguistic uses of bananas is really an apples and oranges kind of thing.

Dude, that's bananas.

/definitely not apples OR oranges


Ha!  You're a real peach among the pits.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Azz: jim32rr: Begoggle: Since it's a FOX News link, I'm guessing this is hysteria/lies to get clicks.

Keep it up, someone will give you TF someday

I mean he's right. Much ado about nothing

But, STORE BOUGHT BANANAS you see.


I mean that too.
 
