(CNN)   Another group is following the American home delivery trend to bring their services right to your doorstep: muggers   (cnn.com) divider line
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And the advice from the police is to comply and not resist. Great. Don't worry criminals you can take whatever you want don't worry about me putting up a fight.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does the mugging come in environmentally-friendly packaging?  Because that's important to me.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RTOGUY: And the advice from the police is to comply and not resist. Great. Don't worry criminals you can take whatever you want don't worry about me putting up a fight.


I think the phrase is "Don't turn this mugging into a murder."
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DoorSmash
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been going on in my city for many, many years.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this new? I've been followed home but once they see my hovel, they usually are discouraged. Sometimes they give me a few bucks.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: RTOGUY: And the advice from the police is to comply and not resist. Great. Don't worry criminals you can take whatever you want don't worry about me putting up a fight.

I think the phrase is "Don't turn this mugging into a murder."


Do they also tell rape victims to just try to relax and make the best of the experience?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: RTOGUY: And the advice from the police is to comply and not resist. Great. Don't worry criminals you can take whatever you want don't worry about me putting up a fight.

I think the phrase is "Don't turn this mugging into a murder."


It's a dangerous job, mugging is.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh...pretty sure this has been going on since at least the Middle Paleolithic.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*ding - dong*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: syrynxx: RTOGUY: And the advice from the police is to comply and not resist. Great. Don't worry criminals you can take whatever you want don't worry about me putting up a fight.

I think the phrase is "Don't turn this mugging into a murder."

Do they also tell rape victims to just try to relax and make the best of the experience?


Yes they do, because those two things are almost exactly the same thing.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: This has been going on in my city for many, many years.


Learning from Mexicans I guess?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cars and jewelry?  I feel pretty safe.  I doubt an 8 year old CRV and a 30 year old wedding band put me high on the target list.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton: Cars and jewelry?  I feel pretty safe.  I doubt an 8 year old CRV and a 30 year old wedding band put me high on the target list.


A car is a car - seriously, a CRV!? - and I know of a guy that takes any jewelry to melt.

/A friend gave him fake gold. Then left town.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a bunch of Karens and Susans just discovered a trend that began *checks notes* when we first started living in caves.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton: Cars and jewelry?  I feel pretty safe.  I doubt an 8 year old CRV and a 30 year old wedding band put me high on the target list.


Yeah, an old Toyota and a cheap smart watch are going to put me on the low end of the follow home list.

They'd be pretty disappointed when they got here anyway. Ok, you can have my $15.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Americans want to live in a country with extreme income inequality, they can get used to all that entails. If you need an example of what that looks like, just look at Mexico. Wealthy people hire security, drive bulletproof SUVs, and have bodyguards take their kids to school.

Or we could pay more in taxes and have our country look more like Sweden. (But since we hate taxes and love guns, I think y'all know which direction America will actually go.)
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Rich people getting mugged for flaunting off their expensive blingbling and cars?

ohnoanyway.jpg
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chewd: RTOGUY: syrynxx: RTOGUY: And the advice from the police is to comply and not resist. Great. Don't worry criminals you can take whatever you want don't worry about me putting up a fight.

I think the phrase is "Don't turn this mugging into a murder."

Do they also tell rape victims to just try to relax and make the best of the experience?

Yes they do, because those two things are almost exactly the same thing.


Both are using violence and threats to take something that doesn't belong to them I'd say they are quite similar.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: chewd: RTOGUY: syrynxx: RTOGUY: And the advice from the police is to comply and not resist. Great. Don't worry criminals you can take whatever you want don't worry about me putting up a fight.

I think the phrase is "Don't turn this mugging into a murder."

Do they also tell rape victims to just try to relax and make the best of the experience?

Yes they do, because those two things are almost exactly the same thing.

Both are using violence and threats to take something that doesn't belong to them I'd say they are quite similar.


Apples and oranges dude.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At this point, I'm getting anything valued over $100 delivered to a nearby locker or set for in-store pickup. Partially because of porch pirates, but mostly because the delivery drivers around here are a bunch of goddamned morons who either deliver to the wrong address (looking at you, FedEx, who dropped off a $2400 laptop at the wrong address, you farking idiots) or leave the package right in front of the door in plain view of the street, despite the fact that we have a large porch and all they have to do is set it 18" to the right and it's totally hidden from the street.
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Muggers may wish to exercise caution in their victim selection process -- only the wealthy ever get a license to carry in LA.   Better to victimize the middle class who can't afford a $300K bribe.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: chewd: RTOGUY: syrynxx: RTOGUY: And the advice from the police is to comply and not resist. Great. Don't worry criminals you can take whatever you want don't worry about me putting up a fight.

I think the phrase is "Don't turn this mugging into a murder."

Do they also tell rape victims to just try to relax and make the best of the experience?

Yes they do, because those two things are almost exactly the same thing.

Both are using violence and threats to take something that doesn't belong to them I'd say they are quite similar.


Resisting an armed mugger and risking escalating your loss to physical harm or death just to keep some of your stuff is hardly the same as resisting someone who is already physically harming and might kill you.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: I doubt an 8 year old CRV


It would be use in another crime. Somebody got carjacked for a 2006 Kia at a gas station not that far from me.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"We thought there would be more foot traffic"
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
More and more, I'm thinking that "take a finger" / "take a hand" cultures had the right idea.

Property crime in CA is out of control.  There's no disincentive whatsoever.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Raoul Eaton: I doubt an 8 year old CRV

It would be use in another crime. Somebody got carjacked for a 2006 Kia at a gas station not that far from me.


Some brands are more geared for that.  My aunt had a Toyota station wagon that got ripped off like 4 times in as many years.  Turns out they only made a few different door/ignition keys for that model.  Never seriously damaged; I guess whoever it was wanted to keep it in good shape for next time.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: If Americans want to live in a country with extreme income inequality, they can get used to all that entails. If you need an example of what that looks like, just look at Mexico. Wealthy people hire security, drive bulletproof SUVs, and have bodyguards take their kids to school.

Or we could pay more in taxes and have our country look more like Sweden. (But since we hate taxes and love guns, I think y'all know which direction America will actually go.)


I wish Sweden would look less like Sweden, because drug dealing and associated gangs and violence seems to be on the rise. A gang member was murdered in the next town over just a few days ago. That's more related to drug laws than income inequality though.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: Or we could pay more in taxes and have our country look more like Sweden.


So, gang violence and bombings, then?
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: At this point, I'm getting anything valued over $100 delivered to a nearby locker or set for in-store pickup. Partially because of porch pirates, but mostly because the delivery drivers around here are a bunch of goddamned morons who either deliver to the wrong address (looking at you, FedEx, who dropped off a $2400 laptop at the wrong address, you farking idiots) or leave the package right in front of the door in plain view of the street, despite the fact that we have a large porch and all they have to do is set it 18" to the right and it's totally hidden from the street.


You sound rich. What's your address?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cubs300: RTOGUY: chewd: RTOGUY: syrynxx: RTOGUY: And the advice from the police is to comply and not resist. Great. Don't worry criminals you can take whatever you want don't worry about me putting up a fight.

I think the phrase is "Don't turn this mugging into a murder."

Do they also tell rape victims to just try to relax and make the best of the experience?

Yes they do, because those two things are almost exactly the same thing.

Both are using violence and threats to take something that doesn't belong to them I'd say they are quite similar.

Apples and oranges dude.


Well you're the expert on raping people I guess so I bow to your expertise.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrparks: Raoul Eaton: Cars and jewelry?  I feel pretty safe.  I doubt an 8 year old CRV and a 30 year old wedding band put me high on the target list.

A car is a car - seriously, a CRV!? - and I know of a guy that takes any jewelry to melt.

/A friend gave him fake gold. Then left town.


Really? The guy that melts gold? That idiot doesn't have a touchstone and chem test kit? Forking sloppy for a criminal. You can order that stuff on Amazon.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cubs300: RTOGUY: chewd: RTOGUY: syrynxx: RTOGUY: And the advice from the police is to comply and not resist. Great. Don't worry criminals you can take whatever you want don't worry about me putting up a fight.

I think the phrase is "Don't turn this mugging into a murder."

Do they also tell rape victims to just try to relax and make the best of the experience?

Yes they do, because those two things are almost exactly the same thing.

Both are using violence and threats to take something that doesn't belong to them I'd say they are quite similar.

Apples and oranges dude.


Agreed. In addition, in a rape situation, biting and clawing can provide genetic evidence. In most muggings, I doubt you get that close with out dying.
 
