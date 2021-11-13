 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   Scorpions kill three and injure hundreds in Egypt. Subby didn't know they were still touring   (bbc.co.uk)
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thunder Scorpion is the name of my Dodge Charger aftermarket performance package.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The storms accompanied the wind of change, and the people of the zoo were rocked like a hurricane.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Scorpions are regularly washed into the streets by heavy rain, while snakes have also been disturbed. "

Any word about locusts and frogs?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fun Fact: Scorpions were the first rock band to release a direct to digital CD (no intermediate analog masters) back in 1984.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
aw well hell... I thought this was a Great White article wrapped in an ironic headline.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: "Scorpions are regularly washed into the streets by heavy rain, while snakes have also been disturbed. "

Any word about locusts and frogs?


"Frog."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

potierrh: The storms accompanied the wind of change, and the people of the zoo were rocked like a hurricane.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Release the Grasshopper Mice!

The Grasshopper Mouse Is a Killer Howling Rodent | Nat Geo Wild
Youtube 1K9mO5QzOIQ
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: RolandTGunner: "Scorpions are regularly washed into the streets by heavy rain, while snakes have also been disturbed. "

Any word about locusts and frogs?

"Frog."
[Fark user image image 457x692]


Either Sir Pterry knew about this, or this is a massive coinkydink:
Djelibeybi really was a small self-centred kingdom.  Even its plagues were half-hearted.  All self-respecting river kingdoms have vast supernatural plagues, but the best the Old Kingdom had been able to achieve in the last hundred years was the Plague of the Frog*.
*It was quite a big frog, however, and got into the air ducts and kept everyone awake for weeks.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Egypt is home to fat-tailed scorpions that are among the most deadly in the world."

Now you've done it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brax33: [Fark user image image 364x223]


The Rock looks like plastic.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WordsnCollision: "Egypt is home to fat-tailed scorpions that are among the most deadly in the world."

Now you've done it...

[Fark user image image 660x371]


Those are bees
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tfresh: aw well hell... I thought this was a Great White article wrapped in an ironic headline.


don't make me rock you
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Egypt like the Australia of those parts?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: RolandTGunner: "Scorpions are regularly washed into the streets by heavy rain, while snakes have also been disturbed. "

Any word about locusts and frogs?

"Frog."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Were any of them virgins?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Ivo Shandor: RolandTGunner: "Scorpions are regularly washed into the streets by heavy rain, while snakes have also been disturbed. "

Any word about locusts and frogs?

"Frog."
[Fark user image 457x692]

[Fark user image 850x478]


cutewallpaper.orgView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"treat scorpion bites"

Ummmmmmm scorpion bites?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Been bitten by small scorpions in Hawaii
/fark centipedes
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA AVOID TREES

That shiat sucks. The only time I had a giant arachnid fall on me from a tree was mid intercourse while camping in Texas.

That tarantula was the biggest cock blocker ever yes I am extremely scared of spiders. And I screamed dropped her and ran away while trying to get it off me.

Not my proudest moment. And then I Googled porcupines after a dog tried to eat one while hiking.

Did you know porcupines climb trees during mating season and are known to fall? You could be walking at night and stupid horny quilled death can come from above. Farking quills are tapered so they just migrating from the point of origin. Can kill dogs if they keep migrating through arteries and shiat. Our dog literally sprouted quills later that pushed up through her feet over the course of months.


No I do not want to think of dropping 1 hour death scorpions from trees.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Doctors have been pulled away from giving vaccinations to treat scorpion bites, the official added.

I have to say, the bites are pretty darn harmless. The stings on the overhand suck.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "Scorpions are regularly washed into the streets by heavy rain, while snakes have also been disturbed. "

Any word about locusts and frogs?


Yeah, the scorpion stung the frog and they both drowned
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd check around and make sure noone is keeping any jews around against their will.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: FTA AVOID TREES

That shiat sucks. The only time I had a giant arachnid fall on me from a tree was mid intercourse while camping in Texas.


You should have not been having intercourse with the arachnids wife.
 
wxboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Were any of them virgins?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Saw them with the Murder Hornets at the Cow Palace in '88. Epic show.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So Aswan says, "let's blame it on scorpions!".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkman2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't break the dog
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: FTA AVOID TREES
That shiat sucks. The only time I had a giant arachnid fall on me from a tree was mid intercourse while camping in Texas.
That tarantula was the biggest cock blocker ever yes I am extremely scared of spiders. And I screamed dropped her and ran away while trying to get it off me.
No I do not want to think of dropping 1 hour death scorpions from trees.


That was you?  I saw that on youporn.  Hilarious, bro.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Release the Grasshopper Mice!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/1K9mO5Qz​OIQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Until today, I did not know that such an animal existed.

That is truly fascinating.  Warewolf Mouse is going to be the name of my Deathlok cover band.
 
scanman61
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Axeofjudgement: FTA AVOID TREES

That shiat sucks. The only time I had a giant arachnid fall on me from a tree was mid intercourse while camping in Texas.

You should have not been having intercourse with the arachnids wife.


Don't kinkshame
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: tfresh: aw well hell... I thought this was a Great White article wrapped in an ironic headline.

don't make me rock you


here I am.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
GET OVER HERE!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
cfw.sarna.netView Full Size


It is not a bad 'Mech, as far as mediums go. It has a PPC and an SRM 6, which is decent firepower and it has 6/9 movement. It can also mule kick, which is a nice feature, and lateral movement can be useful in getting around terrain. But it has no torso and it is somewhat easy to get in its blind spots. If a scorpion killed three of your units then you need to learn better tactics.
 
