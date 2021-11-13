 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Ghislaine Maxwell's Phantom Husband is the name of my Backstreet Boys cover band   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Bail, British heiress Ghislaine Maxwell, Scott Borgerson, Bill Clinton, Marriage, Husband, Jeffrey Epstein, The Daily Beast  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ghislaine Maxwell's husband didn't hang himself.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is her name pronounced. My brain short circuits every time I read it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's chillin' with Shelly Miscavige.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: How is her name pronounced. My brain short circuits every time I read it.


It's pronounced, "Ghisexcrime Maxenabler."
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he didn't bail her out after he found up what she'd been up to.  She said it was a "business trip."
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: How is her name pronounced. My brain short circuits every time I read it.


Kinda like g-len. French, so you just imagine most of the letters as not being there.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: jaivirtualcard: How is her name pronounced. My brain short circuits every time I read it.

It's pronounced, "Ghisexcrime Maxenabler."


In my head it's pronounced "jizz-lane".

/stillgifnotjif
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: How is her name pronounced. My brain short circuits every time I read it.


I learned it as Gee (hard Es)-Lane(like a street). Gee-Lane.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: How is her name pronounced. My brain short circuits every time I read it.


Soon you may be able to pronounce it as "476984334104"
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SimonElectric: jaivirtualcard: How is her name pronounced. My brain short circuits every time I read it.

Kinda like g-len. French, so you just imagine most of the letters as not being there.


Imagine the letters are not there like her husband is not there?

/Gee-Lane
 
dryknife
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Holy Christ!
A private vegan lunch with Bill Clinton!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: How is her name pronounced. My brain short circuits every time I read it.


Maxwell is pronounced as MAH-KSWehL- †
† English pronunciation guide:
M as in "me (M.IY)" ; AH as in "mud (M.AH.D)" ; K as in "key (K.IY)" ; S as in "see (S.IY)" ; W as in "we (W.IY)" ; EH as in "ebb (EH.B)" ; L as in "lay (L.EY)" ;

https://www.babynamespedia.com/pronou​n​ce/Maxwell
 
bababa
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gee lane
Gee - the g is hard as in 'girl'
G - as in 'girl'
Ee - as in 'eek'
Lane - like 'back lane'
The stress is even, or slightly on the 'lane' part.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Headline fails miserably.
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd sleep with her
 
