(WCVB Boston)   She's the old dope peddler. Doing well by doing good   (wcvb.com) divider line
20
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obligatory approval


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Saving Grace (Trailer)
Youtube -n8rHwtoEwo
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Saving Grace (FULL MOVIE)
Youtube UoOHT0T8j3E
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the short face?
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Except, of course, the "dope" was powdered happiness, not weed, at least to Tom L.
 
snodoubt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Always pay the tax man.
 
Number 216
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And cue the Alex Jones/Kayleigh McEnany/Melissa Carone of Pot Propaganda eventual post calling for the execution of this woman for her black market business and for giving her son CBD

Because according to Alex Jones/Kayleigh McEnany/Melissa Carone of Pot Propaganda there is no medical benefits of anything from marijuana and he has said multiple times that cancer patients and veterans suffering from PTSD only use pot to get high
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA: For the Milton mother of four, it was a stark change from past news coverage of her and prior businesses, which included a cupcake shop and wholesale bread bakery.

Selling brownies as fast as she could make them.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

snodoubt: Always pay the tax man.


Pay the tax man and get busted for dealing. Or ignore the tax man, help a few people, then get busted for taxes.

Or just legalize it already. The tax man will thank you.
 
munko
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
she could have combined them both.  I love cupcakes.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Deana Martin

When the world seems too hot
When you've had too much pot

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least she wasn't poisoning pigeons. Some place.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was she a multimillion drug dealer before it was cool?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Last month a judge sentenced her to four years in prison and ordered her to pay more than a half-million dollars in restitution

I think pretty much every criminal activity related article can now be compared to how the Jan 6th insurrectionists only got a slap on the wrist. Wish they could lock up those assholes for a min of 10 years.

/I need to stop reading the news
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Number 216: ... for giving her son CBD


Off topic. Does CBD really work?
 
Number 216
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Number 216: ... for giving her son CBD

Off topic. Does CBD really work?


For quite a few people CBD alone does help with providing some relief (pure CBD helps pets with anxiety snd pain 100%)

Other people need a bit of THC in whatever CBD product they're getting for the effects to really work
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She has good taste in doggies.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Number 216: And cue the Alex Jones/Kayleigh McEnany/Melissa Carone of Pot Propaganda eventual post calling for the execution of this woman for her black market business and for giving her son CBD

Because according to Alex Jones/Kayleigh McEnany/Melissa Carone of Pot Propaganda there is no medical benefits of anything from marijuana and he has said multiple times that cancer patients and veterans suffering from PTSD only use pot to get high


To be fair, getting high gets a bad rap. We need to stop that. And punch some faces.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She was pretty good in the Commitments
 
trippdogg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
""I needed money. I'm not going to pretend that I didn't..."

Apparently there is this thing called a "Job" nowadays - if only she had known...

Seriously - screw you, you old bag.   You broke the farking law and bought a Porsche with the profits.    Your excuses are so pathetic, they boggle the farking mind.  Just farking stop.
 
